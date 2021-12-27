Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: 2021 Holiday Card Edition

Ever since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry, the world's eyes have been fixed on Meghan Markle — and her style. We'll be following the Meghan Markle Effect™ with our column, "Meghan Markle Wore a Thing."

On Dec. 23, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their annual holiday greeting, giving the world a first look at baby Lilibet — and using the spotlight to bring attention to a number of causes close to their hearts and their work at Archewell.

"This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa,' and Lili made us a family," the message, accompanying a portrait captured by Alexi Lubomirski, reads. "As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families — from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of parental leave." These include Team Rubicon, Welcome.US, Human First Coalition, Humanity Crew, Paid Leave For All, PL+US and Marshall Plan for Moms. (The Duke and Duchess also had these groups debut the image on their social media channels.)

In the portrait, the family appears clad in denim, save for Lilibet, who wears a white onesie; Prince Harry doubled up, with a chambray button-down and ripped jeans, while Markle paired her skinny-fit pair with a black turtleneck sweater, which WhatMeghanWore believes is from The Row. (Her beige flats, the site says, are likely Chanel.)

Of photographing the family for their holiday card, Lubomirski shared on Instagram: "To be able to continue the story of this family whom I first photographed as an engaged couple, then on the day of their wedding, as a married couple and now seeing their love manifest into two beautiful children, has been a delightful honor. Anyone who has seen my #AllLoveSeries, will know that one of the greatest joys I receive from photography, is when I am able to photograph 'love' in some form or another. To be trusted by your subjects enough, to open themselves up and have their connection documented and translated into an image, is one of the greatest gifts a photographer can have."

