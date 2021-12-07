MICHELE MARIE PR IS HIRING – VIP AND EDITORIAL BEAUTY ACCOUNT EXECUTIVES IN LOS ANGELES

Michele Marie PR is seeking highly organized, bright, enthusiastic, and driven individuals for a full-time position as a VIP and Editorial Account Executive focusing in Beauty and Wellness to join our ever-growing team.



A full-service bi-coastal public relations agency, Michele Marie PR offers an innovative approach to editorial, celebrity/influencer and event PR across fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle categories. Female Founded and entering our 14th year in business averaging double digit growth each year, MMPR prides itself in making our “teamwork make the dreamwork” in our thriving, fast paced, results driven work environment. We are looking for a qualified candidate in LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK to join our public relations team as a Beauty VIP Account Executive and Beauty Editorial Account Executive.



Candidates for VIP Account Executive must have at least 3+ years of experience with beauty/wellness accounts and currently securing celebrity and influencer placements, and knowledgeable in facilitating gifting. Must have strong contacts with stylists and celebrity teams.



Candidates for Editorial Account Executive must have at least 3+ years of experience with beauty/wellness accounts and currently securing press placements in print, digital, broadcast and podcast outlets. Strong editor contacts and strong writing skills are a must.



We are looking for a proactive, hard working, flexible individual with the skill-set to manage multiple accounts. Knowledge of Microsoft Office (Word, Power Point, Excel). Experience using Muckrack and Mayvien is a plus, but is not required. Well-rounded on social media platforms (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, etc.)



MMPR offers competitive salaries, Medical, Vision and Dental benefits, 401k, Summer Fridays, 3 weeks paid vacations, and paid PTO.



Please send resumes to jobs@michelemariepr.com with the subject line: Beauty VIP AE or Beauty Editorial AE