NARDOS Is Hiring A Store Manager and Sales Associate In New York, NY

NARDOS DESIGN is a Dallas based Haute Couture & Bridal Gown fashion house that is opening a new store front in NYC. We are seeking a passionate and driven Store Manager and Sales Associate to help close sales and grow our brand. Our ideal candidates will embody the Nardos vision and project this image to our clients, upholding the impeccable ideals and standards of our company.

STORE MANAGER

The Store Manager is responsible for the management of the NYC Salon, Sales Associates, and all related processes in order to deliver the highest level of a luxury client experience, driving sales goals, and contributing to overall business growth. We are seeking someone very driven and extremely motivated with 5+ years of related experience and preferably with an established book of highly esteemed clientele.

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

- Manage NYC Salon Store Front, responsible for opening and closing store

- Lead, Oversee, and Schedule client appointments

- Oversee, support, and partner with Sales Associates to ensure seamless workflow

- Client Outreach to new and existing high-profile clients

- Create strategy to drive new sales and increase in store foot traffic

- Responsible for making sure all new sales orders are processed and communicated with production office or factories in a timely manor

- Responsible for reviewing client calendar every morning and properly preparing for each appointment

- Forecasting preparation for future appointments to help sync workflow

- Ensuring all deposits and client payments are received and processed

- Responsible for the overall upkeep and presentation of the store ensuring gowns are steamed, floors are clean, and garments are hanging properly

SALES ASSOCIATE

SALES ASSOCIATE RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Bridal & Couture Stylist is responsible for reporting directly to the Head Manager of the salon, as well as delivering the highest level of a luxury client experience, driving sales goals, and contributing to overall business growth. We are seeking someone very driven and extremely motivated with 2+ years of related experience and preferably with an established book of highly esteemed clientele.

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

- Schedule and Lead client appointments, upselling, and closing sales

- Responsible for reviewing client calendar every morning and properly preparing for each appointment

- Forecasting preparation for future appointments to help sync workflow

- Client Outreach to new and existing high-profile clients

- Create strategy to drive new sales and increase in store foot traffic

- Responsible for making sure all new sales orders are processed and communicated with production office or factories in a timely manor

- Ensuring all deposits and client payments are received and processed

- Responsible for the overall upkeep and presentation of the store ensuring gowns are steamed, floors are clean, and garments are hanging properly



To Apply: Please send your resume to june@nardosdesign.com, include position interested in as subject line.