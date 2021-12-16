Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
NARDOS Is Seeking A Design & Production Intern In New York, NY

NARDOS DESIGN is a Dallas based Haute Couture & Bridal Gown fashion house that is opening a new store front in NYC.
NARDOS DESIGN is a Dallas based Haute Couture & Bridal Gown fashion house that is opening a new store front in NYC. We are seeking a passionate and driven Sales & Production Interns to help close sales and grow our brand. Our ideal candidates will embody the Nardos vision and uphold the impeccable ideals and standards of our company.

COUTURE & BRIDAL SALES & PRODUCTION INTERNSHIP:

The Bridal & Couture Sales & Production Intern will act as the liaison between the Production Team and Sales Team with overall design and sales support. This is excellent experience for current students pursuing a fashion degree or someone beginning their fashion career. Interns will be offered school credit opportunities, paid MTA transportation, and a weekly stipend for lunches.

Responsibilities Include:
- Work number of hours as per established internship program for a company
- Assist with reviewing client calendar every morning and properly preparing for each appointment
- Assist Stylist with prepping, steaming, and making sure garments are displayed nicely for all client appointments
- Keeping store front and all garments looking neat, clean, and orderly
- Assist Stylist with taking meticulous fit notes, photos, and clearly communicating design changes
- Assist with communicating appointment details to Production Assistant
- Assist with making sure all new sales orders are processed and communicated with production office or factories in a timely manor
- Assist with shipments, receiving and sending out, properly documenting and follow company protocols 

To Apply: Please send your resume to june@nardosdesign.com, subject line Design & Production Intern.

