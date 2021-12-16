Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Celebrate the Return of Party Dressing With These 4 New Year's Eve Outfits
Photo: Imaxtree

New Year's Eve fashion brings up images of an overwhelming number of sequins and towering stilettos. But you don't have to scoop up a shimmery, tight-fitting mini dress or walk around in pain to ring 2022 in right — there's no sparkle or height minimum to meet, after all. Whether you're welcoming 2022 from the comfort of your couch or safely venturing out into the night, we've put together four New Year's Eve outfits that'll help you celebrate a fresh start in style. And to ensure you'll be able to happily dance the night away, we threw in two comfy shoe options for each one. Enjoy!

For when you want to wear clogs or sneakers...

nye outfit 1.001
patrick ta lip gloss
sleeper cardigan
in the mood pants
10
Gallery
10 Images

For when you want to wear literal slippers out...

nye outfit 2.001
le-vernis-longwear-nail-colour-763-rhythm-0-4fl-oz--packshot-default-159763-8822932766750
brock collection top
siedres pants
10
Gallery
10 Images

For when you want you want a baby heel...

nye outfit 3.001

Recommended Articles

charlotte tillbury
16 arlington top
simon miller stirrup
9
Gallery
9 Images

For when you want a disco on top, party on the bottom look...

nye outfits 4.001
large_demarson-gold-hoops
amen dress
plus size sequin dress
7
Gallery
7 Images

