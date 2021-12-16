Celebrate the Return of Party Dressing With These 4 New Year's Eve Outfits

New Year's Eve fashion brings up images of an overwhelming number of sequins and towering stilettos. But you don't have to scoop up a shimmery, tight-fitting mini dress or walk around in pain to ring 2022 in right — there's no sparkle or height minimum to meet, after all. Whether you're welcoming 2022 from the comfort of your couch or safely venturing out into the night, we've put together four New Year's Eve outfits that'll help you celebrate a fresh start in style. And to ensure you'll be able to happily dance the night away, we threw in two comfy shoe options for each one. Enjoy!

For when you want to wear clogs or sneakers...

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

10 Gallery 10 Images

For when you want to wear literal slippers out...

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

10 Gallery 10 Images

For when you want you want a baby heel...

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

9 Gallery 9 Images

For when you want a disco on top, party on the bottom look...

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

7 Gallery 7 Images

