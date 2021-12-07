Nicole Kidman Looks Like a Fairy Princess Emerging From a Wintry Forest in This Gown

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Imagine you're a traveler making your way on horseback to visit your grandmother who, for some reason, lives in the middle of a terribly remote wood. It's been a while, and you'd really like to see her for the holidays, which is why you risk the often treacherous trek, even as the threat of a snowstorm bears down overhead. Sure enough, just as you hit the deepest point of the forest, the sky opens up and the snow falls so thick you can barely see your hand in front of your face — that's pretty scary for a horse, so he refuses to move further, and, wouldn't you know it! You left behind the things you'd need to start a fire to save space to bring more gifts for granny. It's dark and it's freezing and you're alone on the verge of getting lost.

Sounds dire!

But then, from the blizzard emerges a woman so beautiful she seems to glow from within. She's holding a nice, thick cloak to wrap around your shoulders, though hers are bare despite the cold, and she's got a bright lantern by which she gently leads your faithful steed straight to the safe shelter of your grandmother's door. She doesn't say a word, but blows you one kiss with her cherry red lips before disappearing back into the woods from which she came.

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

That's what I think Nicole Kidman looked like at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film, "Being the Ricardos." [What I look like in this particular scenario is a completely different story. (The horse is brown with white spots.)] Working in tandem with longtime stylist Julia von Boehm, the starting point for this absolutely knockout look is a tulle gown from Armani Privé which features plissé folds and a delicate sprinkle of crystals at the bust.

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

It's a dream of a look, rounded out quite simply with a delicate Omega watch, classic diamond jewelry and Jimmy Choo sandals. The red lip is both pitch-perfect for the outfit and a lovely nod to Lucille Ball, the role Kidman reportedly knocks clean out of the park in "Being the Ricardos." I'd guess we have some stunning award season looks in the pipeline for the actor.

Of course, if Hollywood would like to adapt my story above as another starring vehicle for Ms. Kidman, I am reachable by email. My rates are completely reasonable, but I will just require a screenwriting credit — and she'll need to bring this Armani with her to set.

