I'm Sorry to Report Nicole Kidman Is Beating You at Festive Dressing

Photo: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

It's the holiday season, and for lots of people, that means breaking out every sequined and bedazzled item you can find in your closet. And if this is you, you're doing amazing, sweetie!

But, unfortunately, I am here to report that your best in this regard quite simply isn't enough to beat out Nicole Kidman, who showed up to the Australian premiere of "Being the Ricardos" looking like Christmas incarnate. I know, I know: She has access to one of the best stylists in the biz — that would be Julia von Boehm — and all of the designer labels you could ever dream of. Life isn't fair that way sometimes.

Back to said designer labels, though. Kidman went for this stunner of a fully sequined gown from Etro, patterned in different shades of green. It's short-sleeved — don't forget, holiday season is late spring/early summer Down Undah! — but hits right at her ankle to reveal a pair of PVC sandals from Aquazzura, lined with eye-catching crystals. Rounding out the look is a satin clutch with a signature crystal buckle from Roger Vivier in a shade of green so luscious, the Rockefeller tree is jealous.

Photo: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Some might stop there and think, "That's quite enough shine for one look, let's go easy on the jewelry," but Kidman and von Boehm are brave enough to add in more. There are diamond drop earrings, a diamond bracelet, and several diamond rings in the mix, too. Sparkle, Niccy, sparkle! I'm utterly charmed by Kidman's hair pulled up in its naturally curly state, and there's the omnipresent red lip and nail combo; perfect as tribute to Lucille Ball, naturally, but also a nice nod to the shades of the season.

Hey, chin up: You'll get 'em next year, gorgeous. Unless, of course, Kidman has another press tour. Then you're probably out of luck again.

