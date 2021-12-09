Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Must Read: Olivia Wilde Covers 'Vogue,' Beyoncé Releases Ivy Park 'Halls of Ivy' Collection

Plus, can Shein change?
Olivia Wilde, wearing Gucci, attends the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Olivia Wilde covers Vogue
Olivia Wilde covers the first U.S. Vogue issue of 2022. The actor and director, who was profiled by Alexandra Schwartz and photographed by Annie Leibovitz for the January edition of the magazine, talks her upcoming film, "Don't Worry Darling," what drives her and the attention on her current relationship. {Vogue}

Beyoncé's latest Ivy Park collection is shoppable
Beyoncé is launching her latest Ivy Park collection online on Thursday (at 2 p.m. EST) — for 24 hours only — and in select stores on Friday. Titled "Halls of Ivy," the collection is rooted in the belief that "the power of higher learning can also come from finding your own voice through self-expression," according to a press release, and is filled with "classic fashion silhouettes, infused with individual style, swagger and the spirit of following your wildest dreams." Sizes range from XXXS to 4XL, with prices starting at $45 and going up to $600; there's also a kids line, available in sizes 2T to XL for fashion and foundation and 5T to XL for active. See select looks from the collection in the gallery below. {Fashionista Inbox}

Beyonce-Ivy-Park-Halls-of-Ivy-7
Can Shein change?
Business of Fashion's Chavie Lieber reports that Shein hired a head of environmental, social and governance — but what does that position mean within a fast-fashion company that has been accused of ripping off designers, violating labor laws and contributing to the industry's overproduction problem? She speaks with Adam Whinston, the man taking on the role, as well as experts about whether a business of that scale and model can ever be sustainable. {Business of Fashion}

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

