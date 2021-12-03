Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Publish date:

13 Fancy Knits on Sale To Get You Through Holiday Party Season

No ugly sweaters here.
Author:
party-knitwear-online-sales

It's time to crank up the sparkles and whip out your bow-bedecked party heels because the holiday season is in full swing.

Smart shoppers with busy social calendars will stick to a few joyful and practical pieces that can be dressed up or down and worn several ways. Knits offer comfort and warmth, as well as versatility. Wear a skin-tight lurex option to a late-night holiday gathering and a sequin-detailed or crystal-embellished cardigan to a festive work happy hour.

If you're feeling inspired to pick up some fancy wool and cashmere options for upcoming celebrations, then shop our favorites on sale below. 

Recommended Articles

laquan smith turtleneck
chiara sweater
blugirl sweater
13
Gallery
13 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter. 

Related Stories

shop-fall-transitional-knits
Shopping

Ease Into Fall With These 17 On-Trend Transitional Knits

Cardigans, ponchos and vests, oh my!

Sep 11, 2020
online-sales-
Shopping

19 V-Neck Sweaters on Sale to Round Out Your Cold-Weather Wardrobe

Knits for days!

Jan 31, 2020
online-sales-october-1-knit-sets
Shopping

11 Sweet Sweater Sets on Sale to Kick Off Fall

Celebrate the chilly weather with cute cardigan combos.

Oct 1, 2021
shop-statement-collar-and-sweaters
Shopping

11 Statement Collar-and-Sweater Pairings To Bookmark for Winter

Whether as a removable option or as a blouse for layering, a bold collar will give even the simplest black turtleneck a big personality.

Jan 12, 2021