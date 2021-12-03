13 Fancy Knits on Sale To Get You Through Holiday Party Season

Photo: Imaxtree

It's time to crank up the sparkles and whip out your bow-bedecked party heels because the holiday season is in full swing.

Smart shoppers with busy social calendars will stick to a few joyful and practical pieces that can be dressed up or down and worn several ways. Knits offer comfort and warmth, as well as versatility. Wear a skin-tight lurex option to a late-night holiday gathering and a sequin-detailed or crystal-embellished cardigan to a festive work happy hour.

If you're feeling inspired to pick up some fancy wool and cashmere options for upcoming celebrations, then shop our favorites on sale below.

13 Gallery 13 Images

