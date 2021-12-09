Pantone's 2022 Color of the Year Is 'Very Peri'

It combines the faithfulness of blue with the energy and excitement of red.

Despite Pantone selecting two Colors of the Year for 2021, we didn't see much of either over the last 12 months. The messaging behind the hues — a bright, sunshine yellow meant to symbolize optimism and a classic, grounding gray that hinted at dependability — was in line with our collective need for hope and strength, but fashion found these sentiments in grassy green and chocolate brown instead. Still, the company's pick for 2022 hints at even more happiness and hopefulness in the coming year.

Described by Pantone as the "happiest and warmest of all the blue hues," the 2022 Color of the Year is called "Very Peri," a "dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet-red undertone," according to a press release. It combines the faithfulness of blue with the energy and excitement of red. Pantone goes on to explain that Very Peri "helps us to embrace this altered landscape of possibilities," allowing us to "rewrite our lives" as we emerge from isolation.

Pantone said that the shade is inspired by the rising artistic community in the digital space and gaming. In other words: It's all about inventiveness and stretching the limits of reality.

"As we move into a world of unprecedented change, the selection of Very Peri brings a novel perspective and vision of the trusted and beloved blue color family," said Leatrice Eiseman, the Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute, in a statement. "Very Peri displays a spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic presence that encourages courageous creativity and imaginative expression."

As to how Very Peri might permeate your closet, Pantone predicts that this "enthusiastic blue hue['s] whimsicality lends itself to unpredictable color harmonies and spontaneous color statements. Futuristic in feeling, Very Peri takes on distinct appearances through application to different materials, finishes and textures, from shimmery metallics, lustrous sheens and high-tech materials to handcrafted looks and natural fibers."

Ahead, get a jump start on 2022 dressing by shopping pieces inspired by Pantone's latest Color of the Year, Very Peri, below.

