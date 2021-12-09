Pat McGrath Labs Is Dropping a 'Bridgerton' Collection

The legendary makeup artist teamed up with Shondaland and Netflix to give you "duchess vibes" just in time for New Year's.

Photo: Courtesy of Pat McGrath Labs

Mark your calendars for Dec. 26 because this is going to sell out fast. On Thursday, legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath announced a collaboration with the Shondaland-produced Netflix phenomenon "Bridgerton." The limited-edition makeup collection will drop on Patmcgrath.com the day after Christmas, almost exactly a year after the steamy period drama consumed all of our lives — McGrath's included.

"I was swept away, did not leave the TV for days," she told editors during a Zoom reveal on Thursday. "I binged it, I got lost. I was obsessed." McGrath says she's also always been obsessed with Regency-era beauty and considers this collection a modern interpretation. She was especially inspired by "the romance and searing passion that we saw in season one" of the series.

The collection will debut with a campaign starring Ava Philippe. While that has yet to be released, as with any Pat McGrath Labs launch, both the packaging and the products themselves are strikingly beautiful, conveying a luxe, regal, powdery aesthetic.

Photo: Courtesy of Pat McGrath Labs

The Mthrshp "Diamond of the First Water" eyeshadow palette (or "eye blush palette" as McGrath described it during the Zoom) ($65) features creamy powder formulas in six "ultra-regal" colors: "luminous pink satin, a velvety plum taupe-matte, iridescent blue astral, platinum rose metallic, brilliant berry satin and an opalescent champagne highlighter," per the press release.

The Divine Blush + Glow Trio "Love at First Blush" ($52) features a highlighter and two romantic blushes that can also be used on lips, eyes or anywhere else. "It's almost like a fusion hybrid cream blush-shadow. It melts into the skin, it's just exquisite," McGrath shares.

Photo: Courtesy of Pat McGrath Labs

Finally, the Skin Fetish "Sublime Skin Highlighter" ($60) comes in two high-intensity, illuminating shades that can be used on the face or body.

"Pat McGrath has pushed the luxe modernity of 'Bridgerton' beyond the screen with this collaboration and we are excited to share it with the world," Sandie Bailey, Shondaland's Chief Design and Digital Media Officer, said in a statement. "She is an icon and a global force in the beauty and fashion industry and shares a creative passion for projects that evoke emotion, making her a perfect partner as we expand the 'Bridgerton' world. Pat's dedication to accessibility for all skin tones in addition to high-caliber products is unmatched, making this collection a must-have for the 'Bridgerton' audience and Pat McGrath Labs consumers alike."

The collection marks "Bridgerton"'s first beauty partnership and follows the August debut of official Bridgerton nap dresses by Hill House Home. Shondaland and Netflix have also announced plans to team up with Malone Souliers on "Bridgerton"-inspired shoes and accessories set to drop alongside the second season. Suffice it to say, this probably won't be the last "Bridgerton" collab we see.

See the full "Bridgerton" X Pat McGrath Labs collection and swatches in the gallery below.

