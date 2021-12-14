Must Read: Quannah Chasinghorse Gets 'Elle' Digital Cover, Vox Media Acquires Group Nine

Photo:Nathaniel Goldberg/Courtesy of Hearst

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Quannah Chasinghorse gets Elle digital cover

Model Quannah Chasinghorse fronts a special digital issue of Elle, speaking with Terese Marie Mailhot about being the first Indigenous woman to walk for certain luxury brands (she's Hän Gwich'in and Sicangu Oglala Lakota), continuously showing up and fighting for land and water protection. {Elle}

Vox Media acquires Group Nine

The Vox Media empire is growing: The company, which bought New York in 2019, is now acquiring Group Nine, publisher of PopSugar, NowThis, the Dodo, Thrillist and Seeker. According to the New York Times' Katie Robertson, Jim Bankoff, chief executive of Vox Media, will remain in the position and add chairman to his title; Group Nine founder and Chief Executive Ben Lerer will join the Vox Media board. {New York Times}

Chanel has a new global CEO

Leena Nair, a 30-year veteran of Unilever, is joining Chanel as the company's new global chief executive officer, with Alain Wertheimer moving into a global executive chair role, WWD reports. In a statement provided to the publication, Chanel said Nair is "highly respected as a visionary leader whose ability to champion a long-term, purpose-driven agenda is matched with a consistently strong record of business outcomes." She'll be based in London, and starts the new job at the end of January. {WWD}

Urban Outfitters releases HBCU capsule

Urban Outfitters dropped a limited-edition collection designed by the UO Summer Class of 2021, a group of five students from three HBCUs — Clark Atlanta University's Dacia Redmond, Jasmine Logan and Jalen Bradford; North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University's U'lia Hargrove; and Howard University's Janae Claxton — that participated in a 10-week internship and mentorship program. The result is a 24-piece line that celebrates each college. The collection is shoppable now on urbanoutfitters.com; each purchase will include a donation to the respective alma mater. {Fashionista Inbox}

10 Gallery 10 Images

Correction: An earlier version of this story miswrote Quannah Chasinghorse's name. It has since been amended.

Homepage image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for IMG Fashion

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.