Must Read: The Return of the Red Carpet, Christie's to Auction 'House of Gucci' Costumes for Charity

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

The return of the red carpet

This year marked the triumphant return of the red carpet after a year of watching celebrities accept awards in sweatpants. Now, plucked from the comfort of their homes and back into a world of full glam, celebrities embraced bold color and "unfettered self-expression." Vanessa Friedman spotlights the 2021 red carpet standouts in a new piece for The New York Times, recognizing the sartorial wins of people like Zendaya and Spike Lee. Friedman also gives her 2022 red carpet predictions: "It was Jennifer Lawrence, though, who gave a nod to what's next in 2022 when she appeared at the premiere of 'Don't Look Up' in full pregnant glory and golden Dior, like the promise of an even more glittering future. Dress for it, and it may come." {The New York Times}

Christie's to auction "House of Gucci" costumes for charity

Lady Gaga and Adam Driver's ski looks from "House of Gucci" are up for grabs at Christie's. The auction house's Paris office is organizing the sale with proceeds going to the European Leukodystrophies Association. Gaga's look for auction includes a vintage Paolo Gucci jacket, vintage Gucci belt, vintage gold and pearl costume jewelry and a vintage faux fox fur hat. Similarly, Adam Driver's features his bespoke white ski suit, a white wool sweater and Sorel boots. {Fashionista inbox}

Digestive health is getting the beauty treatment

A not-so-pretty part of our bodies has become the beauty industry's favorite subject. As of late, we've seen a boom in products designed to improve gut health, like probiotics. Diana Pearl explains why digestive health is getting a makeover and why it's worth it for traditional beauty brands to look into this category in a new piece for Business of Fashion. {Business of Fashion}

How vegan leather stacks up

Since vegan leather doesn't have a clear-cut definition, it's become a misunderstood sustainable alternative. Kaley Roshitsh takes a closer look at the broad category for WWD, writing that it represents a vast potential for vegan-conscious consumers, but there's still a lot of progress to be made. "As more vegan-catered products and innovations flood the market, experts support asking questions on comparable material impact and performance, labor, scale and product end of life or biodegradability — and seeing which tradeoffs one can live with," Roshitsh writes. "With millions of people employed around the world in leather goods and footwear, and billions of square feet of leather produced each year, there's a significant environmental and human impact ripe for responsible retooling." {WWD}

Color of Change and Black In Fashion Council launch the #ChangeFashion Directory

Color of Change and IMG's #ChangeFashion initiative and the Black In Fashion Council have launched a directory for Black fashion industry professionals. The directory currently houses the profiles and resumes of more than 300 Black professionals worldwide, including Black-identifying photographers, makeup artists, set designers and more. Along with being a free resource for any brands committed to addressing historical racism and systemic inequality, the directory aims to help fashion organizations and companies break patterns and set new norms that empower Black people in the industry. {Fashionista inbox}

FIT establishes a Social Justice Center

FIT has partnered with PVH Corp., Capri Holdings Limited and Tapestry, Inc. to launch the Social Justice Center at FIT, a first-of-its-kind higher education initiative established to increase opportunity and promote inclusivity within the creative industries for the Black, Indigenous and People of Color community. In addition to the $1 million donations made by the founding partners, other industry leaders, including Carolina Herrera, Prada, Ralph Lauren, Saks, Target and The Fragrance Foundation, have also pledged their support. {Fashionista inbox}

