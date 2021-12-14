Great Outfits in Fashion History: Reese Witherspoon's Darling Golden Globes Moment

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The year was 2006, and, as far as I was concerned, there were few actors on this planet prettier than Reese Witherspoon. (This is not to imply that she isn't still beautiful — I'm just stage-setting for you here, you understand.) Not even an ill-advised, post-"Sweet Home Alabama" shaggy bob (to paraphrase her character in "Legally Blonde," I didn't have her bone structure) could sway me from copying her every style move, right down to coloring my own blonde hair dark brown after seeing her as June Carter Cash in "Walk the Line."

These days, I count myself as a Witherspoon fan for her business acumen and her refusal to let Hollywood declare her obsolete just because she's a woman over the age of 35, but that doesn't stop me from admiring her red carpet choices. There's always been something sweet-yet-sophisticated in her style, a touch of that "chocolate wouldn't melt" Southern belle quality that belies her tough, wise-ass center.

Which brings us back to 2006 — or, more specifically, to that year's Golden Globes, where Witherspoon would win Best Actress for "Walk the Line." It's a rule that stars bring their red carpet A+++ game in awards seasons during which they're nominated and likely to win, as was the case here. So it's no surprise that she went for Chanel.

More surprising, though, are two things about this dress, from the Fall 2002 haute couture collection. The first is that it was a darling tea length number instead of a sweeping gown, as was standard fare at the time. The other? That Kirsten Dunst had already worn it to a Golden Globes party all the way back in 2003, as The Fug Girls discovered. This was years before such a snafu could get a stylist or an entire VIP team fired, and honestly, who cares? The dress — stark white with a silver-sequined bust and delicately-embellished underskirt — is perfect for Witherspoon. It was an unexpected moment for the start of her award-winning run and built up wonderfully to her Oscars gown. Plus, a little white dress is so easy to elevate with the right accessories; here, Witherspoon went for strappy sandals, diamond jewelry and the then-omnipresent hair bump.

The moral of the story? Hairstyles might fade, but Witherspoon's shine never will. Shop Witherspoon-inspired LWDs in the gallery below:

