December 16, 2021
Sandrine Charles Consulting Is Seeking SS22 Interns In New York, NY (Paid Internship)

Sandrine Charles Consulting is looking for motivated, smart and ambitious interns for the SS22 semester.
Interns must be

  • Available 2-3 days a week in showroom from 9AM - 6pm
  • Currently be enrolled in college
  • Should be passionate about fashion, lifestyle and beauty

Paid Internship

For applicants, email: office@sandrinecharles.com

