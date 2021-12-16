Sandrine Charles Consulting Is Seeking SS22 Interns In New York, NY (Paid Internship)

Sandrine Charles Consulting is looking for motivated, smart and ambitious interns for the SS22 semester.

Interns must be

Available 2-3 days a week in showroom from 9AM - 6pm

Currently be enrolled in college

Should be passionate about fashion, lifestyle and beauty

Paid Internship



For applicants, email: office@sandrinecharles.com