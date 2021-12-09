There's a Bit of Carrie Bradshaw in Sarah Jessica Parker's 'And Just Like That' Premiere Dress

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Sure, "Sex and the City" was — and still is — a global phenomenon with thousands upon thousands of fans, a show that has inspired countless dozens of people to move to New York City and keep their sweaters in their ovens, the costume design by Patricia Field keeping an iron grip on fashion references and closets over 20 years after they first debuted.

But, honestly, if I was a betting type, I'd say that no one is more excited about the return of one miss Carrie Bradshaw than Sarah Jessica Parker. The character who made her a household name has clearly always held a special place in her heart: Unlike some who refuse to so much as speak of the roles which have defined their career, Parker wholeheartedly embraces her curly-haired, cosmo-swilling, Blahnik-obsessed other half.

That unabashed love was on full display at the New York City premiere of "And Just Like That," the latest chapter in Carrie's saga, held at the Museum of Modern Art on Wednesday night. Parker wore a breathtakingly-stunning custom creation from Oscar de la Renta, in and of itself a tribute to Carrie, considering the label often made her swoon — quite literally, on one occasion.

But the sweetest nod to Ms. Bradshaw came courtesy of a fluffy pink tulle underskirt which exploded out from under the sequined gray chiffon dress and matching cape, recalling Carrie's famous look from the show's original opening credits.

It was a stunning look only further elevated by the accessories: a custom pair of (what else?) SJP Collection shoes and layers of sparkling jewels. Carrie would be proud.

But of course, Parker wasn't the only well-styled celeb present. (Hello, when you're invited to the premiere of a "Sex and the City" show, you bring your A-game!)

Co-star and one-time gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon wowed in a head-to-toe bright orange outfit straight from Christopher John Roger's Resort 2022 collection. New to the world of Bradshaw et al. is Karen Pittman, who plays Dr. Nya Wallace, and judging by her choice of look from Altuzarra's Spring 2022 collection, she'll fit right in.

See all the best dressed attendees at the "And Just Like That" premiere in the gallery below:

