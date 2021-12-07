43 Winter Accessories That'll Help You Tackle Every Cold-weather Adventure in Style

Getting dressed for winter is an ordeal. First you layer up underneath, so that not even the smallest sliver of ankle is exposed. Then, you pile on the turtlenecks and sweaters, followed by the long coat. Finally, you top it off with critically important accessories: gloves, a hat and a scarf.

Anyone who's lived in a cold climate can attest that keeping your ears, neck and hands toasty is key to surviving the bone-chilling elements of winter. Not only do they provide much-needed warmth, but they tend to be easier on a budget than puffers, so it's easier to introduce a new beanie into your cold-weather line-up than, say, invest in a new jacket. With this and all of your potential winter adventures and outfits in mind, we've rounded up 43 winter accessories — from sherpa mittens that'll keep you cozy while on a cabin getaway to puffed-up, ski-ready gloves to help you take on the slopes. Plus, we've included a selection of boldly-patterned winter outfit additions, as well as cream-colored cashmere bits for the tried-and-true minimalists.

Shop them all below.

