What to Get the Person Who Basically Has an Advanced Degree in Skin Care

We know it's hard to find the right gifts for your loved ones, so we've compiled a ton of fashion and beauty-focused gift guides tailored to a range of interests and budgets. Check out our latest below and find more right here.

We all have that one friend or family member who knows everything about the latest and greatest in skin care. They study ingredient labels, keep a running list of their favorite brands, take joy in testing new products and have diligently curated routines they'll happily share with you if you ask (or sometimes even if you don't). So how do you buy a skin-care gift for such an expert? Well, for starters, make sure it's really legit. In the gallery below, we've rounded up advanced formulas, ultra-effective tools and coveted sets that will satisfy even the most high-maintenance skin-care obsessives.

Click through to see (and shop!) them all.

19 Gallery 19 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.