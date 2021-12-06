Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
What to Get the Person Who Basically Has an Advanced Degree in Skin Care
These advanced formulas, ultra-effective tools and coveted sets will satisfy even the most high-maintenance skin-care obsessives.
Photos: Courtesy of brands

We know it's hard to find the right gifts for your loved ones, so we've compiled a ton of fashion and beauty-focused gift guides tailored to a range of interests and budgets. Check out our latest below and find more right here.

We all have that one friend or family member who knows everything about the latest and greatest in skin care. They study ingredient labels, keep a running list of their favorite brands, take joy in testing new products and have diligently curated routines they'll happily share with you if you ask (or sometimes even if you don't). So how do you buy a skin-care gift for such an expert? Well, for starters, make sure it's really legit. In the gallery below, we've rounded up advanced formulas, ultra-effective tools and coveted sets that will satisfy even the most high-maintenance skin-care obsessives. 

Click through to see (and shop!) them all.

ziip-nano-current-device
dieux-skin-tattoo-forever-eye-mask
dr-barbara-sturm-serum-discovery-set
19
Gallery
19 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

