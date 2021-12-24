Small Girls PR Summer Fellowship '22 - NYC or LA

Your Small Girls adventure starts here…

Small Girls PR is a creatively-driven media relations, influencer, and experiential agency championing a personal approach to public relations.

Our clients range from Fortune 500 brands to challenger startups. We’ve handled mergers for GE, launched brands that challenge the norm like Billie, created a closet calculator to see how recycled clothing impacts the environment with thredUP, and catapulted Olay’s Super Bowl ad to the cover of AdWeek. We’ve doubled in size year over year which makes this a good fit for entrepreneurial spirits and storytellers who believe PR is more than just press.

What is the SGPR Summer Fellowship?

The SGPR Summer Fellowship is a 12-week full-time work experience and training program starting on June 6th, 2022 through August 29, 2022. Open to May 2022 graduates only, this paid and highly competitive opportunity will give aspiring communications professionals the chance to learn from and work alongside the team at Small Girls PR as full contributing team members. The aim of the SGPR Summer Fellowship is to prepare recent graduates with the foundational skills necessary for most entry-level jobs in PR, communications, and beyond.

While we are open to the candidates who require a fully remote role, we will prioritize candidates who are able to work out of our NY or LA office 2x/per week (on a predetermined schedule that optimizes in-office collaboration with a fellow’s respective team). Additionally, this opportunity has the potential to lead to permanent, full-time employment as an Account Coordinator, therefore all eligible applicants must be willing to transition to working out of our NY or LA office 2x/per week upon completion of the Fellowship, as it is a condition of accepting a spot in the Fellowship program.

How you’ll make an impact:

Join one of our teams who work across a variety of client industries including retail & beauty, consumer technology, social impact, wellness, influencer marketing and more

Learn how to build and develop media relationships through personalized pitching efforts to reporters, editors, and influencers and begin to create your network

Source and curate relevant media and influencer lists that your team can use for future events and storytelling opportunities

Be your team's organizer by keeping an inventory of digital assets, attending weekly calls + taking notes, and ad hoc tasks as needed

Track your team’s success by pulsing search engines, alerts, and social media to ensure all client placements and mentions are monitored, captured, and interpreted

Attend regular virtual brainstorms and come up with innovative ways to create ownable media and digital moments for clients and obtain editor attention with evergreen angles

Attend specifically-designed training sessions on topics such as: media list building, reporter relationships, pitch crafting, influencer marketing, and public speaking etc.

Contribute to the drafting and writing of press and digital materials

Why we’ll love you:

Detail-oriented: Can spot a typo a mile away, diligent with formatting, double checks everything twice, and never forgets or misses a deadline

Self-starter: You are exhilarated by the opportunity to own entire projects and assignments. You feel totally comfortable being autonomous

Creativity: You love coming up with new and experimental ways for everything

Efficient: You are able to work quickly without sacrificing work quality

High standards: You expect personal performance and team performance to be nothing short of the best

Apply directly here: https://grnh.se/092f13c42us



We are a diverse and high performing company that is dedicated to creating an inspiring workplace for all. It is the policy of Small Girls PR to provide equal opportunities to all qualified persons, and to recruit, hire, train, promote, and compensate persons in all jobs without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or sexual orientation.