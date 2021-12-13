Great Outfits in Fashion History: Sofia Coppola in Plaid at the "Virgin Suicides" Premiere

Photo: Chris Weeks/Liaison

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Designers served an abundance of plaid in their recent fall collections, a nod to '90s grunge. And while some embrace it with a Cher Horowitz-like ease, at this time of year, the heritage print can get feel too close to the dreaded holiday card category, next to matchy-matchy flannels. But if you need tangible proof that plaid doesn't have to come in pajama form — and that it can actually be chic — look to Sofia Coppola.

The poster child for dressy-casual wore a flowy, ankle-sweeping orange and purple plaid dress to the "Virgin Suicides" premiere in 2000. Her trademark simplicity was on full display, thanks to the minimal accessories (black suede mules and a diamond pendant necklace) and beauty (a berry lip). The throw-on-and-go silhouette, with its playful square pattern, makes it a prime example of how to win at festive dressing.

