December 2, 2021
Great Outfits in Fashion History: Solange in a Futuristic Off-White Suit

The look represents a modern, off-kilter glamour that was very Virgil Abloh.
There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Virgil Abloh had many celebrity fans throughout his tragically short but deeply impactful career. And while he might be most remembered for the streetwear-leaning menswear pieces and accessories he designed for Off-White and Louis Vuitton — favored by the likes of Kanye West, Victor Cruz, Miguel, Kid Cudi, Timothee Chalamet and BTS — his designs made for some memorable female red-carpet looks as well. One of my favorites is by someone who pretty much never misses when it comes to fashion: Solange Knowles.

Knowles chose this metallic Off-White suit for the 2016 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards ceremony. She's never been one to wear something basic, and the sparkling fabric, voluminous pant shape and subtle asymmetry of the jacket all make for a look that's refreshing, modern and glamorous in an off-kilter way. This idea of reworking a classic silhouette with a futuristic bent was also very Abloh. The styling is on point, too: Her minimalist strappy heels, asymmetrical silver earrings, slicked-back hair and cream nail polish take it all to an even chicer level.

Shop a few chic silver and metallic pieces in the gallery below.

