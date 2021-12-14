Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
33 Excellent Gifts You Can Buy for $25 or Less
Publish date:

33 Excellent Gifts You Can Buy for $25 or Less

Because a good present doesn't have to be super expensive.
Author:

Photo: Courtesy of brands

Because a good present doesn't have to be super expensive.

We know it's hard to find the right gifts for your loved ones, so we've compiled a ton of fashion and beauty-focused gift guides tailored to a range of interests and budgets. Check out our latest below and find more right here

Gifting season is a marathon, not a sprint, but we're reaching the final stretch. And it's a good of a time as any to remember that a gift doesn't have to be super expensive to strike a chord: The products in the gallery below are thoughtful, delightful and useful — they just all retail for $25 or less. And they'll be sure to thrill anyone on your list. 

Check 'em out, and happy shopping!

Goode x x Graf Lantz Wine-O Wine Glass Markers, $19
Sezane Small Flat Pouch, $20
HAWKINS NEW YORK Simple Bar Accessories Set, $25
33
Gallery
33 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making. 

Recommended Articles

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter. 

Related Stories

gifts that give back.001
Shopping

22 Legit Thoughtful Gifts That Give Back

Do a little extra good this holiday season.

Nov 30, 2021
cozy gg.001
Shopping

29 Cozy Gifts Perfect for Winter Lounging

Hibernation, but make it fashion.

Dec 7, 2021
$25 under gifts.001
Shopping

31 Fashionista-Approved Gifts You Can Buy for $25 or Less

From fun home finds to designer socks.

Nov 2, 2020
home decor gg.001
Shopping

31 Joyful Home Decor Gifts That'll Make Staying in Sweeter

Including cheeky bathmats and rainbow glassware.

Nov 4, 2020