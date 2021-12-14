Stone And Strand Is Hiring A Merchandise Planner In New York, NY

The ideal candidate will be skilled at forecasting and developing strategic reports to analyze the business and drive effective decision-making across departments.

STONE AND STRAND is looking for a Merchandise Planner who will be accountable for achieving inventory turn goals by optimizing product assortment plans and continuously identifying levers to maintain healthy and profitable stock levels based on changing sales trends. The ideal candidate will be skilled at forecasting and developing strategic reports to analyze the business and drive effective decision-making across departments.

Responsibilities And Duties

Develop pre-season assortment plan and manage the partnership with design and production to adhere to product development timelines

Forecast top down optimal product assortment, including where to scale and cut back based on sales and margin analysis

Update monthly open-to-buy and assist Head Of Sales to advise purchasing budget for new collections and replenishment based on changing sales trends

Pull and analyze key weekly and monthly sales and inventory reports down to the sku level to track performance to goals and drive calls to action

Partner with Ecommerce Manager to advise on merchandise categories and styles to feature based on sales and inventory analysis

Review and recommend solutions for bottleneck inventory

Regularly review planning process optimization and new initiatives as business scales

Perform ad hoc strategic company analysis for growth initiatives

Qualifications And Skills

A bachelor’s degree

4+ years in a planning/business analysis role for a growing company

Excellent analytical skills with in depth reporting abilities using excel

Skilled at drawing out key information to drive decision making from raw data

Multi-tasker with high attention to detail

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

To Apply: Please send your resume to alison@stoneandstrand.com, subject line Merchandise Planner.