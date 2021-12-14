Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Sponsored Story
Publish date:

Stone And Strand Is Hiring A Wholesale Sales Senior Manager In New York, NY

STONE AND STRAND is looking for a Senior Manager to drive sales and take the day-to-day lead of the growing wholesale division.
Author:
stone and strand logo

STONE AND STRAND is looking for a Senior Manager to drive sales and take the day-to-day lead of the growing wholesale division. This role will own the wholesale sales target and be responsible for continuously identifying levers to hit our goals. The ideal candidate will be skilled at building sales relationships, finding product opportunities in a saturated market, and project managing.

Responsibilities And Duties

  • Serve as the key Project Manager for the wholesale department
  • Manage sales budget and track performance to monthly goals. Report performance to Head Of Sales with ideas on how to build back lost business and generate growth by account.
  • Hone and build relationships with current accounts by identifying key opportunities and drivers
  • Identify and launch new strategic wholesale partnerships
  • Partner with design team to create new collections to optimize sales by account
  • Regularly review wholesale process optimization and new initiatives as business scales
  • Manage the division day-to-day operations and help team prioritize and problem solve
  • Directly manage team of three people
  • Oversee sales orders and invoicing are accurate and up-to-date
  • Pull key reporting for the division and summarize for management
  • Ensure the team is meeting deadlines (ex-wholesale team is shipping orders on time and accurately, invoices sent to AP timely, trackers filled in)
  • Perform ad hoc strategic company analysis for the department

Recommended Articles

Qualifications And Skills

  • A bachelor’s degree
  • 5+ years in a sales role for a growing company (2+ with management experience)
  • Proven Project Manager who is comfortable motivating a team and prioritizing tasks
  • Strong interest in jewelry sales and product analysis
  • Multi-tasker with high attention to detail
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills

To Apply: Please send your resume to alison@stoneandstrand.com, subject line  Wholesale Sales Senior Manager.

Related Stories

Stone and Strand Instagram Shoots _ Sofia - 3.11.2014590
Sponsored Story

STONE AND STRAND Is Hiring A Full-Time Production & Product Development Manager In New York, NY

STONE AND STRAND is a fast growing women-led online fine jewelry brand.

Oct 14, 2021
Stone and Strand Instagram Shoots _ Sofia - 3.11.2014590
Sponsored Story

STONE AND STRAND Is Hiring A Part-Time ECommerce Website Coordinator In New York, NY

STONE AND STRAND is a fast growing, women-led online fine jewelry brand of the contemporary customer.

Jul 30, 2021
May_30_Top_Banner_Option_1_2000x stone and strand
Sponsored Story

STONE AND STRAND Is Hiring A Brand, PR & Partnerships Manager In New York, NY

STONE AND STRAND is a fast growing, women-led online fine jewelry brand of the contemporary customer.

Jul 19, 2021
May_30_Top_Banner_Option_1_2000x stone and strand
Sponsored Story

STONE AND STRAND Is Hiring A Social Media Manager In New York, NY

STONE AND STRAND is seeking an energetic, innovative, results driven Social Media Manager who is excited to lead and execute our organic social media strategy.

Aug 11, 2021