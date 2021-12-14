Stone And Strand Is Hiring A Wholesale Sales Senior Manager In New York, NY

STONE AND STRAND is looking for a Senior Manager to drive sales and take the day-to-day lead of the growing wholesale division.

STONE AND STRAND is looking for a Senior Manager to drive sales and take the day-to-day lead of the growing wholesale division. This role will own the wholesale sales target and be responsible for continuously identifying levers to hit our goals. The ideal candidate will be skilled at building sales relationships, finding product opportunities in a saturated market, and project managing.

Responsibilities And Duties

Serve as the key Project Manager for the wholesale department

Manage sales budget and track performance to monthly goals. Report performance to Head Of Sales with ideas on how to build back lost business and generate growth by account.

Hone and build relationships with current accounts by identifying key opportunities and drivers

Identify and launch new strategic wholesale partnerships

Partner with design team to create new collections to optimize sales by account

Regularly review wholesale process optimization and new initiatives as business scales

Manage the division day-to-day operations and help team prioritize and problem solve

Directly manage team of three people

Oversee sales orders and invoicing are accurate and up-to-date

Pull key reporting for the division and summarize for management

Ensure the team is meeting deadlines (ex-wholesale team is shipping orders on time and accurately, invoices sent to AP timely, trackers filled in)

Perform ad hoc strategic company analysis for the department

Qualifications And Skills

A bachelor’s degree

5+ years in a sales role for a growing company (2+ with management experience)

Proven Project Manager who is comfortable motivating a team and prioritizing tasks

Strong interest in jewelry sales and product analysis

Multi-tasker with high attention to detail

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

To Apply: Please send your resume to alison@stoneandstrand.com, subject line Wholesale Sales Senior Manager.