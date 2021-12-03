Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Publish date:

What to Get the Person Who Smokes a Sh*t Ton of Weed

Happy smoking — er, shopping!
Author:
Cherry cherry boom boom.

Cherry cherry boom boom.

We know it’s hard to find the right gifts for your loved ones, so we’ve compiled a ton of fashion and beauty-focused gift guides tailored to a range of interests and budgets. Check out our latest below and find more right here.

We all have that one friend, who, for lack of a better phrase, smokes a sh*t ton of weed. Their eyes are always bleary, they know the best place to order pizza in each of the five boroughs, and they can talk for hours about what strains are better than which other strains. The affable stoner of the group can sometimes be hard to shop for, however, because what do you get the pothead who has everything?

Whether it be championing an organization dedicated to restorative justice for those unfairly jailed over cannabis charges or a chic bedside carafe that will combat ever-present dry mouth, ahead are some gift ideas for the weed lover in your life. Happy smoking, er, shopping! (Note: Some of these products are only available in California. Yell at Biden about it!)

Recommended Articles

Lighter Chain Necklace
Liv Smoke Glass Carafe
Forvr Mood ​​Left on Read Room Spray
31
Gallery
31 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

hp-stoner-weed-cannabis-holiday-gift-guide-2018
Shopping

19 Stylish, Cannabis-Adjacent Gifts for Those Who Like to Smoke Weed

Your friend, significant other, sibling, parent — anyone!

Dec 5, 2018
cbd-gift-guide-promo
Beauty

18 Gifts for the Person in Your Life Who Won't Shut Up About CBD

Including tinctures, gummies, lip balms, masks and oils.

Dec 3, 2018
fenty-beauty-gifts-promo
Shopping

26 Extremely Good Beauty Gifts From Black-Owned Brands

Including top hair, makeup, skin-care, fragrance and wellness picks at every price point.

Nov 17, 2021
fashionista-editor-holiday-picks-2020
Shopping

What Fashionista Editors Want for the Holidays

Featuring rich-smelling candles, cozy footwear and more.

Nov 17, 2020