What to Get the Person Who Smokes a Sh*t Ton of Weed

Cherry cherry boom boom. Photo courtesy of Edie Parker Flower

We know it’s hard to find the right gifts for your loved ones, so we’ve compiled a ton of fashion and beauty-focused gift guides tailored to a range of interests and budgets. Check out our latest below and find more right here.

We all have that one friend, who, for lack of a better phrase, smokes a sh*t ton of weed. Their eyes are always bleary, they know the best place to order pizza in each of the five boroughs, and they can talk for hours about what strains are better than which other strains. The affable stoner of the group can sometimes be hard to shop for, however, because what do you get the pothead who has everything?

Whether it be championing an organization dedicated to restorative justice for those unfairly jailed over cannabis charges or a chic bedside carafe that will combat ever-present dry mouth, ahead are some gift ideas for the weed lover in your life. Happy smoking, er, shopping! (Note: Some of these products are only available in California. Yell at Biden about it!)

31 Gallery 31 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.