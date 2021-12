With every purchase of $300 from Collina Strada, customers will be gifted their iconic water bottle, and with every full bag purchase from Susan Alexandra, customers will be gifted a Susan Alexandra X Sonicare makeup bag!

Collina Strada will be setting up shop in the Susan Alexandra store for an exclusive holiday pop-up December 18th and 19th

33 Orchard St

New York, NY 10002

11 AM - 7 PM