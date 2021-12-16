Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Great Outfits in Fashion History: Tessa Thompson in a Casual Denim Look I'll Be Copying This Winter

We really all need something like this in our closets.
tessa thompson overalls 2016

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

I apologize if this post resurfaces any trauma brought about by the 2016 election, but we're here to focus solely on the ideal winter outfit Tessa Thompson happened to wear at a panel discussion in support of Bernie Sanders that year.

The actor is known for turning heads on the red carpet in bright, unexpected looks concocted with the help of stylists Wayman + Micah, but she can also make a quiet, casual outfit look just as cool. When I came across the outfit above, I was reminded of how great a pair of good-fitting overalls can look. When it comes to fall and winter wardrobe staples, they're just always a good idea: You can layer under them or over them, pair them with boots, flats or sneakers. They can go from a morning coffee run to a nice dinner depending on how they're styled. I think I'll be copying Thompson and pairing mine with boots, a long-sleeve crewneck and easy, air-dried curls.

Shop a few options below to get the look now.

brother vellies
christy dawn
oakacorn
Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

