The Great Eros Is Hiring A Sales Stylist In Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Who We Are:

The Great Eros is a contemporary lifestyle brand founded in 2016 as a celebration of sensuality in all its forms. With a focus on ready-to-wear we select our materials for their feel as much as their look and find the silhouettes and timeless forms that truly feel good on the body. To honor our commitment to craftsmanship and the pleasure of lived experience, we partner with carefully selected family-owned factories and studios in Italy, China, Japan, Peru and our home city of New York to ensure our garments uphold our values of ethical and sustainable production. We reach our clients through our fast growing e-commerce site and our store in Williamsburg, Brooklyn where we have curated an experience centered on discovery through our garments and complementary partner brands.

What We are Looking For:

As we enter our next phase of growth we are seeking energetic and motivated part-time sales stylists for our Williamsburg, Brooklyn sales team. As a client sales stylist you will work with the rest of the in-store sales team to assist customers and convert them into long-term clients by providing exceptional service, building meaningful relationships and keeping clients up to date on store events and new product releases.



There are a variety of shift/schedule options available including both weekdays and weekends. Standard business hours are 11-7 Mon-Sat and 11-6 Sun.

Responsibilities Include:

· Be an in-store ambassador for The Great Eros brand

· Work passionately to exceed store sales goals

· Provide a personalized in-store experience through in-depth product knowledge and fitting and styling support

· Drive sales through personal client outreach.

· Essential to be comfortable engaging with clients both in-store and through the use of technology (i.e. email, text, social media, video call)

· Establish an inviting and welcoming environment

· Keep the store clean and organized

· Assist with daily store operations such as (but not limited to) inventory management, fulfillment of omni channel orders, visual merchandising.



Qualifications:

· 1+ years fashion retail experience

· Ability to build and maintain a client book

· Excellent verbal and written communication skills

· The ability to prioritize in a fast paced environment

· The ability to meet and exceed sales goals

· Comfort working and collaborating in a team environment

· Positive attitude, willingness to try new things, proven ability to multitask



Benefits/Perks:

· THE GREAT EROS wardrobe allowance

· Generous employee discount

· Opportunity for growth within the company



Success at THE GREAT EROS requires…

· A positive, can-do attitude

· A love of engaging with and delighting people

· The willingness to get your hands dirty

· The desire to go above and beyond

· Excellent problem solving skills

· Intellectual curiosity

· The humility to ask for help

· The ability to stay calm and organized in hectic situations



To Apply: Please send your resume to lauren@thegreateros.com, subject line Sales Stylist.