Proof That a Sparkly Red Dress Is the Perfect Holiday Party Outfit

When you think of "holiday dressing," your mind might conjure up an image of a sequin dress almost instinctively. It's become as characteristic of the season as, say, sprinkling peppermint candy on hot chocolate or watching a cheesy home-for-the-holidays rom-com "as a joke." (Stream "Single All the Way" on Netflix.) Just because it's expected doesn't mean it's tired, though — take it from Tracee Ellis Ross and her fresh take on the go-to end-of-year party look from just this week.

On Thursday night, the actor stepped out in New York in a cherry-red, fully sequined long-sleeved turtleneck maxi dress by Bottega Veneta, for the opening of the brand's latest store — its first in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood (at 101 Greene St., if you want to stop by) — with a crew of incredibly well-dressed, newly-old BV-decked individuals, including Lil Kim, Indira Scott, Tommy Dorfman, Dara Allen, Richie Shazam and Lauren Hutton, among others.

Despite the neck-to-toe sparkle, the Fall 2020 dress (which also has a stunning open back detail) isn't overwhelming, partly do to the styling, courtesy of Karla Welch, and to the elegance and vibrancy Ross brings to anything she wears. She didn't add much by way of accessories, only a pair of golden triangle earrings and the brand's famous light brown pouch. (Though, when she lifted up the hem, she revealed a pair of chunky green Bottega Veneta shoes — 'tis the season, after all.) Her hair was pulled back into a low, tight bun; her makeup understated save for some black eyeliner.

Bottega Veneta's use of sequins also proves to be timeless, particularly because of the emphasis on the silhouette and the use of a single color and type of embellishment throughout. This is the kind of dress you can have in your wardrobe forever, that you'll want to wear year after year.

