Zanna Roberts Rassi is seeking a Fashion Media & Styling Intern in New York, NY

About:

Zanna Roberts Rassi is a British born, New York based Emmy award-winning fashion and beauty Journalist, Stylist and Television Host. She is also a Co-Founder of Milk Makeup, founded in 2016. She is currently an E! News fashion correspondent, NBC Today Show fashion contributor, Target Stylist and former Fashion-Editor-at-Large for Marie Claire.

Description:

Interns will work closely with Zanna’s executive assistant both in-person in NYC and remotely as needed! This position is well-suited for those interested in pursuing a career in fashion styling and fashion media, as well as an immersive experience behind-the-scenes of multiple types of media (tv, social media, live segments, etc). This internship is a one-of-a-kind opportunity, with exposure to multiple facets of the fashion industry!

Requirements:

Interns must be extremely organized and able to multitask in a fast-paced environment. This position requires full dedication, so we need highly motivated students that are eager to learn and work hard. A positive attitude is an absolute must. Knowledge of the fashion industry and VIP news is required, so if you have your finger on the pulse of all things fashion, beauty and celebrity, this role is perfect for you!

Responsibilities:

Responsibilities include but are not limited to:



-Assist Zanna and team by checking in and returning merchandise

-Compile trend and market research

-Research for Zanna’s editorial work

-Prep for television appearances (including fashion segments and interviews)

-Pack/unpack for photo shoots and segments

-Assist in social media content creation

-Handle ongoing administrative tasks

-Opportunity to assist on set

-Any additional help the team may need



*This internship is unpaid and applicants must reside in NYC during the internship term to be considered. This internship can be used for college credit.



To Apply: Please send your resume and cover letter to sydney@zannarobertsrassi.com, subject line Fashion Media & Styling Intern.