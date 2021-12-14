Have You Caught All the 'Spider-Man' References in Zendaya's Latest Looks?

In the lead-up to the release of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," Zendaya has been doing some subtle sartorial promo (in addition to the traditional — and very charming — promo), weaving references to the franchise into her wardrobe. With longtime stylist Law Roach, she's shifting the tone from the "Dune" press cycle back into the Marvel-verse, without missing a beat — or an opportunity to make a statement.

For the film's big Los Angeles premiere, Zendaya went with a trusted fashion collaborator: Valentino. (She's been the face of the brand for a little over a year.) Pierpaolo Piccioli crafted a custom haute couture gown for the occasion, featuring an embroidered spider web motif and complete with a matching eye mask — Peter Parker but make it fashion, etc.

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The pattern covers the entirety of the flowy slip silhouette, which has a deep V neckline and a slit that goes up to her hip. (Roach is also styling Super-Man himself, Tom Holland, on this press tour; he wore Prada.)

A little over a week prior, the latest installment of "Spider-Man" screened in London, for which Zendaya donned a key look from Alexander McQueen's Spring 2022 show: a double-breasted grey jacket embellished with crystal raindrops, with matching chandelier-embroidered black boots. Sarah Burton might've not had "Spider-Man" in mind while she and her team designed this, but placed in this context, you can see a connection — and if not, Zendaya and Roach added a pair of dangly spider-web earrings, to really get the message across. (This is the same woman who dyed her hair red during the last "Spider-Man" promo cycle. She commits.)

Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Then, there was the archival Roberto Cavalli moment that was technically not for a "Spider-Man"-related carpet, but inevitably drew comparisons to an iconic franchise antagonist, with its metal spine. Now this is how you promote a project, people.

Ahead, catch up on all the very Spidey looks Zendaya has worn on the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" press tour.

