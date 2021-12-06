Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Publish date:

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Zoe Saldana in a Fringed Saint Laurent Dress

Proof that fringe and velvet are a great pairing.
Author:
zoe saldana amfar

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Velvet, the festive and sumptuous step-sibling to suede and leather, comes to dominate our wardrobes every holiday season. Thanks to its luxe appeal, the plushy fabric crops up on cold-weather red carpets very often, on the likes of best-dressed regulars Alexa Chung and Rihanna. With her expert sartorial track record, Zoe Saldana has had several re-creatable velvet moments, including a fringed, long-sleeve Saint Laurent dress, worn to the 2019 amfAR Gala in Mexico City.

Velvet gowns run the gamut, from sophisticated, body-hugging silhouettes to ruffled confections. Unlike most eveningwear, they have a soft, tactile quality that makes them an ideal option for a party or event that goes on for hours. Saldana's strong-shouldered, all-black dress is a Hall of Famer because it managed to make a mini work for winter thanks to the clever, unexpected addition of floor-sweeping fringe, accessorized with a Saint Laurent leather clutch and black pumps. 

Recommended Articles

Should you want to wear velvet this holiday season without looking like you belong in a department store's holiday window, shop the pieces in the gallery below. 

zero cornejo dress
rachel comey dress
good american dress
6
Gallery
6 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

