Account Executive & Junior Account Executive for NY Contemporary Multi-Line Showroom

ABOUT US

Currently home to 6 contemporary brands, Commune Showroom is a fully integrated multi-line showroom representing a diverse range of emerging designers and established fashion brands. When we say we're fast growing we really mean it: we've doubled our business over the last two years and we aren't slowing down any time soon. We're a close-knit team -- our newest team member has been with us more than two years. We like to have fun both in and out of the office, but we also work hard representing the clients we love.

ABOUT YOU

You'll have fantastic people skills and a natural sales ability. We have a great, start-up like atmosphere, which comes from dedication and a true passion for what we do. We’re looking for someone who fits with our office dynamic and will bring enthusiasm to the role. If you're the type to whine about work, this isn't the team for you. If you're passionate, professional and personable -- and want to earn uncapped commission -- this could be your dream job.

WHAT WE'LL ASK OF YOU

We're a fast-paced and client-oriented organization, so you'll need to be self-motivated, results driven, flexible and persistent. Your day-to-day responsibilities will include;



- Meeting sales goals for assigned territories

- Identifying and reaching short & long term sales strategies

- Managing and growing existing business with clients & buyers

- Opening new accounts for your territories through email and cold call outreach

- Targeting new and existing accounts with road work (you'll need a clean driving license for this)

- Coordinating with your sales manager on developing relationships

- Participating in trade shows throughout the year with occasional travel

WHAT'S IN IT FOR YOU



We take your development seriously. No one starts at the top, but we're committed to giving you the exposure, experience and connections to help you get there. Our current Sales Manager started as an Account Executive less than five years ago. She now manages our team and more than 50% of our client revenue. We'll bring you in on client meetings, involve you in customer negotiations and give you opportunities to attend key sales events around the country. You'll develop connections across the fashion industry and gain exposure to all facets of fashion sales.



We'll reward your results. On top of your competitive base salary, our commission rates are some of the most generous in the industry, and they are uncapped.



Fun. (Really). Have you heard fashion industry horror stories about interns being yelled at? Sales teams fighting over commissions? Account executives being asked to run personal (sometimes embarrassing) errands for big name clients? We have, too. But you won't find any of that here. We genuinely like each other, and while not all work is fun, all of us chip in to get it done. From Summer Fridays, to trade show dinners, to impromptu champagne celebrations at the office "just because", we like to play as hard as we work.



Looking to hire an Account Executive and/or Junior Account Executive for IMMEDIATE hire. Must have sales experience!



Think you'd be a good fit? Then we want to hear from you. Email your resume to christopher@communenyc.com, subject line "Account Executive" and tell us why we -- and our clients -- will love you.