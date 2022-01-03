AM:PR Is Hiring A Freelance PR Coordinator / Office Manager In New York, NY

All candidates must be highly motivated, strong relationships and have at least 1-2 years of relevant PR experience.

AM:PR is a full-service boutique fashion public relations agency looking to hire a Freelance Public Relations Coordinator/Office Manager. Based out of New York City, AM:PR caters to both established and emerging designers for their branding needs. Since its inception, AM:PR’s track record for success in celebrity, editorial, and event driven public relations has grown exponentially.

All candidates must be highly motivated, strong relationships and have at least 1-2 years of relevant PR experience. We are looking for someone with a positive work ethic, results driven, effective communicator, and highly organized. 3 days a week (2-3 days in office)

DO NOT APPLY IF YOU HAVE NO PRIOR FASHION PR EXPERIENCE

Key Responsibilities:

• Must have Fashion PR experience

• Must have experience representing fashion brands

• Must be organized and able to support all administrative duties in the office and ensure that office is operating smoothly

• Must have press contacts at New York City and national publications & broadcast outlets

• Build and maintain relationships with editors, bloggers, journalists, etc.

• Update media list with national and regional press and bloggers

• Daily outreach to media outlets and securing press coverage in top national, regional and online media outlets

• Writing press releases, weekly/monthly reports, and event recaps

• Collect press clippings and organize media reports

• Must be enthusiastic and self-motivated to work on multiple accounts



Requirements:

• At least two years of public relations, marketing, editorial, or agency experience

• Bachelor degree in communications, marketing or related field preferred

• Must be detailed oriented, highly motivated, team player, able to work in a fast-paced environment, positive attitude, and ability to meet deadlines

• Excellent verbal, written and organizational skills are a must

• Must already have media contacts and lists



To Apply: Please send your resume to info@amprnewyork.com, subject line PR Coordinator / Office Manager.