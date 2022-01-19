Fashion Remembers André Leon Talley

André Leon Talley, the legendary fashion editor and author of books considered essential reading for anyone interested in the industry, passed away on Tuesday. He was 73.

Throughout his career, which spanned almost five decades, Talley became one of the most influential image-makers, must-read writers and essential connectors in fashion. He's best known for his time at Vogue and for breaking barriers as one of the first and still few Black editors to reach the upper echelons of the magazine world. He was also a champion of emerging talent, introducing up-and-coming designers to powerful friends and readers alike and working with the Savannah School of Art and Design.

In addition to writing two memoirs, Talley was the subject of a 2018 documentary, "The Gospel According to André." He made appearances on "The Hills," "The September Issue" and "America's Next Top Model," which introduced him — and his work — to a broader audience. (He also had a cameo in the first "Sex and the City" movie.) His impact on the industry was immeasurable; that much is clear from the sheer breadth of people, from designers to photographers to makeup artists to celebrities, who are grieving on social media in light of the news. Ahead, read just a sampling of the tributes to Talley being posted on social media.

Marc Jacobs

Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of British Vogue and European editorial director of Vogue

Diane von Furstenberg

Rick Owens

Yara Shahidi

Michael Kors

Derek Blasberg

Tracee Ellis Ross

Lindsay Peoples Wagner, editor-in-chief of The Cut

Amber Valletta

Zac Posen

Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele, stylist and art director

Julee Wilson, beauty director at Cosmopolitan

Susie Lau

Pat McGrath

Nicole Phelps, director at Vogue Runway

Jawara, hairstylist

Jeremy Scott

Nick Knight, photographer

Rodarte's Kate and Laura Mulleavy

Tamu McPherson, founder of All the Pretty Birds

Coco Rocha

Zerika Akers, stylist

Christian Siriano

Véronique Hyland, fashion features director at Elle

Steven Kolb, CEO of the CFDA

Anna dello Russo, stylist and editor

Ariel Foxman, former editor-in-chief of InStyle

Proenza Schouler's Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez

Marjon Carlos, editor and writer

Mel Ottenberg, stylist and editor-in-chief of Interview

Kelly Augustine, stylist

Stevie Huynh, makeup artist

Ralph Rucci

Carson Kressley, television personality

Olivia Palermo

LaTonya Yvette, stylist and content creator

Hanneli Mustaparta, content creator

Dennis Basso

Bella Freud

