Fashion Remembers André Leon Talley
André Leon Talley, the legendary fashion editor and author of books considered essential reading for anyone interested in the industry, passed away on Tuesday. He was 73.
Throughout his career, which spanned almost five decades, Talley became one of the most influential image-makers, must-read writers and essential connectors in fashion. He's best known for his time at Vogue and for breaking barriers as one of the first and still few Black editors to reach the upper echelons of the magazine world. He was also a champion of emerging talent, introducing up-and-coming designers to powerful friends and readers alike and working with the Savannah School of Art and Design.
In addition to writing two memoirs, Talley was the subject of a 2018 documentary, "The Gospel According to André." He made appearances on "The Hills," "The September Issue" and "America's Next Top Model," which introduced him — and his work — to a broader audience. (He also had a cameo in the first "Sex and the City" movie.) His impact on the industry was immeasurable; that much is clear from the sheer breadth of people, from designers to photographers to makeup artists to celebrities, who are grieving on social media in light of the news. Ahead, read just a sampling of the tributes to Talley being posted on social media.
