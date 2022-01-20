ARTISTS REPRESENTATION AGENCY; CREATIVE EXCHANGE AGENCY (CXA) SEEKS DIGITAL/VISUAL INTERNS (REMOTE)

Photo: 'Sensory Seas' by Iris van Herpen provided by CXA

CXA produces iconic and acclaimed fashion and advertising campaigns, editorials, exhibitions and fine art book publications with artists including David LaChapelle, Coco Capitán, Kehinde Wiley, Iris Van Herpen, Sila Sveta, Gareth Pugh, Robert Polidori, Robert Wilson, Daphne Guinness, Nick Wooster and Marco Brambilla, among others, from its headquarters overlooking the Hudson River in Manhattan’s Chelsea Arts District.



CXA is in need of 1 dedicated intern with an interest in digital storytelling to work alongside the Visual Director creating engaging image-driven content and curating marketing and outreach efforts to tailor to existing and new clientele.



Interns will work as an integral part of a close-knit team and will have the opportunity to learn about and assist with other aspects of the business including photo/video shoot production, styling, collaborations, and brand ambassadorships.



Please email a brief cover letter/email and resume with attention to Jeremy@cxainc.com.

Job Description:

Work with the Visual Director to create, design and implement engaging social media campaigns and content, including photo and video editing

Upload content to relevant social media platforms

Assist in generating platform-specific copy

Assist in the sourcing and organization of artist content

Organize and archive digital images and videos

Monitor analytics to identify viable ideas for future campaigns

Respond to posts and/or comments to bring value to audience’s interactions

Regularly analyze and report on the activity of companies’ social media platforms

Regularly observe and report on the online activity of relevant organizations

Update client database system (CRM)

Assist agents and director with industry research projects

Assist production team with in-office model castings

Assist all callers and visitors in a courteous and professional manner

Assist in office administrative duties

Qualifications:

Digitally savvy with social media platforms

A strong interest in art, design, photography, fashion and/or management

Proficiency with Mac, Microsoft Office, Photoshop, InDesign, and Final Cut Pro

Ability to use data to measure results and deliver analytics

Ability to work closely with other team members to execute methodically

Experience in photo editing and portfolio building

Experience working with image database management systems

High attention to detail with ability to navigate multiple, competing priorities simultaneously in a fast-paced environment

Impeccable phone manners

Excellent verbal, written, and organizational skills

Fluency in a foreign language is a plus.



A stipend of $20 per day will be provided. Prospective interns should be willing to commit to a regular schedule of 3-5 days per week (Monday-Friday) from 9:00am to 6:00pm for a minimum of 3-6 months. College course credit is also available. Office and team mostly located in New York but we are considering any interns outside of NY in the US and/or Europe for remote work and hours can adjust accordingly.

