Autumn PR Is Hiring A PR Account Manager In New York or Los Angeles

Candidate will have 5+ years of beauty PR experience. Agency experience a must.

Autumn PR is seeking a seasoned beauty and wellness publicist to join our growing team in NY or LA. Candidate will have 5+ years of beauty PR experience. Agency experience a must. Seeking a motivated, creative publicist who has:

  • Close editorial relationships
  • Proven success in editorial coverage
  • Thoughtful, unique approach to strategy
  • Strong event planning and execution background
  • Creative writing skills
  • Ability to manage and mentor junior staff members

TO APPLY: PLEASE SEND YOUR RESUME TO INFO@AUTUMNPR.COM

