Skip to main content
Sponsored Story

Babel Showroom Is Seeking New-York Based Wholesale Sales Interns

Babel Fair Showroom is quickly growing and in need of a New York based intern! 2-3 days required.
babel fair showroom Screen Shot 2021-12-06 at 5.04.55 PM

Babel Fair Showroom is quickly growing and in need of a New York based intern! 2-3 days required. Babel Fair Showroom represents international designers and works with notable retailers (Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters, Bloomingdales, etc). This is a wholesale intern position and unpaid.

Our Intern will have a great opportunity to learn about the wholesale side of fashion retail, as well as work with great designers and buyers. We are a small company so there is a lot of opportunity to grow and learn within our business. Can start immediately!

Skills & Responsibilities:
- Store research and email outreach
- Data entry into Showroom Exchange
- Assisting on Zoom
- Assistance with Social Media
- Sample Management

Job Title: Sales Intern

Time: 15-20 hrs/week

UNPAID: This position is unpaid but can be used for school credit.

Email resume and short cover letter to apply to: Haylie@babelfair.com

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

babel fair
Sponsored Story

Babel Fair Showroom Is Seeking Sales Interns In New York, NY (Remote)

Babel Fair Showroom is quickly growing and in need of a remote intern, must be a college senior! 2-3 days required.

Aug 18, 2021
babel fair.jpg
Sponsored Story

Women’s Clothing Showroom is looking for P/T Intern In New York, NY

Babel Fair Showroom is quickly growing and in need of an intern!

Oct 2, 2019
babel fair.jpg
Careers

BABEL FAIR SHOWROOM IS SEEKING A SHOWROOM / SALES INTERN IN NEW YORK, NY

BABEL FAIR SHOWROOM is dedicated to growing and developing international brands in the American Market. The ideal candidate should have an interest in fashion and most importantly sales.

Sep 27, 2018
babel fair.jpg
Careers

BABEL FAIR SHOWROOM IS SEEKING A SHOWROOM / SALES INTERN IN NEW YORK, NY

BABEL FAIR SHOWROOM is dedicated to growing and developing international brands in the American Market. The ideal candidate should have an interest in fashion and most importantly sales.

Sep 27, 2018