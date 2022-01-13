17 Valentine's Day Beauty Gifts to Give Your Partner (or Yourself)

Valentine's Day gifts have a tendency to be a bit....predictable. We're not saying we're against candy hearts, boxes of chocolate or bouquets of roses, per se — we're simply suggesting that gift-y beauty products might offer a bit more longevity (not to mention thoughtfulness) than the more standard Cupid-season items.

Whether you're looking to gift your partner, yourself or any other loved one, we've rounded up 17 of our favorite beauty finds that are perfectly festive for Valentine's Day. If nothing else, who among us couldn't use an excuse to stock up on cheery, luxurious, self-care-inspiring products during this cold, dreary time of year? We promise: These gifts are so much better — and last a whole lot longer — than flowers and chocolate. Click through to see (and shop!) them all.

17 Gallery 17 Images

