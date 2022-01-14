Skip to main content

Must Read: British 'Vogue' Celebrates African Models, a New York State Senator Discusses The Fashion Act

Plus, Tommy Hilfiger is reportedly set to collaborate with Richard Quinn and Martine Rose.
british-vogue-february-2022-cover

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

British Vogue celebrates African models with its February 2022 cover
British Vogue's February 2022 cover features a group of nine young African models — Amar Akway, Majesty Amare, Akon Changkou, Nyagua Ruea, Abény Nhial, Maty Fall, Janet Jumbo, Adut Akech and Anok Yai — with the goal of "redefining what it is to be a model." Styled by Edward Enninful and photographed by Rafael Pavarotti, the shoot illustrates how, "with a new generation of African models in the spotlight, fashion is at last embracing what it is to be truly global," as Funmi Fetto puts it in the accompanying story. {British Vogue}

New York State Senator Alessandra Biaggi on The Fashion Act
Elle's Veronique Hyland interviews New York State Senator Alessandra Biaggi about The Fashion Act and the need for governmental oversight in the fashion sector. "What is at stake here is our entire world," Biaggi tells Hyland, referencing fashion's impact on the climate crisis. The Fashion Act — which would require fashion companies with more than $100 million in revenue doing business in New York to "map their supply chains, disclose environmental and social impacts and set binding targets to reduce those impacts," per Biaggi — went before the New York State Senate in early January. If it passes, it will be the first legislation of its kind in the United States. {Elle}

Tommy Hilfiger reportedly collaborating with Richard Quinn and Martine Rose
Per WWD, Tommy Hilfiger is set to collaborate with Richard Quinn and Martine Rose on two separate projects in September. "According to industry sources, Quinn is designing a premium collection that will have its own logo, while Rose is working on a separate project for Tommy Jeans," reports Samantha Conti, though the brand has not officially confirmed the news. {WWD}

Recommended Articles

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

rihanna-british-vogue-promo
News

Rihanna and Her Skinny Eyebrows Star on British 'Vogue''s September Issue

Damn.

Oct 15, 2018
Anna Witnour and Edward Enninful at the 2019 Fashion Awards
News

Anna Wintour, Edward Enninful and Margaret Zhang Discuss the Global Future of 'Vogue'

"We believe in creativity, we believe in respect for each other, we believe in sustainability, we believe in diversity and inclusivity...that is how you build a really loyal and inclusive Vogue community."

Jul 7, 2021
edward-enninful-promo
News

Must Read: Edward Enninful Covers 'Time', Katie Grand Has a New Project

Plus, how Rachael Wang hopes to change the fashion industry.

Sep 11, 2020
meghan markle vince skirt camel coat
News

Must Read: British Fashion After Meghan Markle's Departure, 'Vogue' UK Names Amber Valletta Sustainability Editor

Also, Alexander McQueen introduces fabric donation program.

Feb 14, 2020