Must Read: British 'Vogue' Celebrates African Models, a New York State Senator Discusses The Fashion Act

Photo: Rafael Pavarotti/British Vogue

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

British Vogue celebrates African models with its February 2022 cover

British Vogue's February 2022 cover features a group of nine young African models — Amar Akway, Majesty Amare, Akon Changkou, Nyagua Ruea, Abény Nhial, Maty Fall, Janet Jumbo, Adut Akech and Anok Yai — with the goal of "redefining what it is to be a model." Styled by Edward Enninful and photographed by Rafael Pavarotti, the shoot illustrates how, "with a new generation of African models in the spotlight, fashion is at last embracing what it is to be truly global," as Funmi Fetto puts it in the accompanying story. {British Vogue}

New York State Senator Alessandra Biaggi on The Fashion Act

Elle's Veronique Hyland interviews New York State Senator Alessandra Biaggi about The Fashion Act and the need for governmental oversight in the fashion sector. "What is at stake here is our entire world," Biaggi tells Hyland, referencing fashion's impact on the climate crisis. The Fashion Act — which would require fashion companies with more than $100 million in revenue doing business in New York to "map their supply chains, disclose environmental and social impacts and set binding targets to reduce those impacts," per Biaggi — went before the New York State Senate in early January. If it passes, it will be the first legislation of its kind in the United States. {Elle}

Tommy Hilfiger reportedly collaborating with Richard Quinn and Martine Rose

Per WWD, Tommy Hilfiger is set to collaborate with Richard Quinn and Martine Rose on two separate projects in September. "According to industry sources, Quinn is designing a premium collection that will have its own logo, while Rose is working on a separate project for Tommy Jeans," reports Samantha Conti, though the brand has not officially confirmed the news. {WWD}

