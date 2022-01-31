CEW Is Hiring A Senior Digital Editor In New York, NY
Department: Content
Job Title: Senior Digital Editor
Reports to: V.P. of Content
Office Location: New York
FLSA Status: Exempt
Purpose of Role: Support the V.P. of Content in all aspects of content development for Beauty News and CEW.org.
Entry Level Requirements:
Education/Certificate/License
• Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications, marketing or related field
Skills and/or Experience:
• Digital native who can lead SEO strategy and best practices, analytics, targeted digital strategy, content packaging
• Google Analytics: Several years’ experience or Google Analytics Certified to provide weekly updates on site visits, newsletter opens and click thrus, and top-performing stories to guide content creation and inform decisions
• Design experience: creating basic videos; video editing; sizing and editing photos/visuals for website and PPT presentations; expertise working in Photoshop and/or Illustrator
• Experience in navigating throughout WordPress, updating images and copy
• Strong writing and reporting skills – copywriting, storytelling, digital writing, social writing
• Good understanding and current knowledge of the beauty, cosmetics, fragrance and related industries (a plus)
• Self-starter and able to work under own initiative and research/fact-find or take direction
Competencies
Promotes Innovation:
• Proactively suggests new and unique methods, initiatives, and/or programs that will have a specific impact on inter-related growth goals, such as revenue generation, event registration, membership growth, and sponsorship contributions.
• Motivates others to enhance CEW/CEWF’s brand recognition across a broad range of constituents within the ever-changing landscape of the CEW and CEWF communities
Teamwork – Level Three – Solicits Input
• Genuinely values other’s input and expertise, and demonstrates a willingness to learn from others on the team including subordinates and peers
• Solicits ideas and opinions to help create project plans, form specific decisions, or execute plans.
• Promotes the contributions made by others.
• May use group process skills to facilitate team effectiveness
• Obtain outside resources or information to assist the team decision making.
Primary Responsibilities (by discipline and % of time spent)
Content
Newsletter content and copywriting
• Works with VP Content to create/evolve content strategy
• Develops headlines/breaking news alerts -- evolves best practices
• Post daily stories/art and updates on Beauty News section of cew.org
• Writes meta descriptors and excerpts for stories that appear on the cew.org homepage at the time stories are posted, tags stories appropriately for SEO
• Sources stock images for stories
• Recommends “must-see” links on blasts to boost story performance, page views
• Edits video content and formats for site; embeds videos into articles
• Represent Beauty News at industry events, such as brand launches and conferences
• Contributes to editorial calendar planning: conceptualizing, writing and reporting out stories
• Provide Google Analytics for story and newsletter performance reports (I think the person should be able to do this at a basic level)
• Collaborate with VP of Content on site/newsletter updates and refreshes
• Develops and maintains taxonomy drawn from content objectives and ensures all article pages are tagged with relevant keywords and themes
Design and project management
• Project manages the Women’s Leadership Journal, Indie Reports and other publications, as needed; maintains payment of digital hosting platform
• Design skills required for creating PDFs for in-house special reports, newsletters and ad hoc projects, as needed
Website
Manages and creates website content
• Creates dynamic, visual homepage and landing pages; Setup categories within these pages so website automatically updates with the most recent content
• Initial review of content on the Beauty News website to identify opportunities to build out content to tell CEW’s story in a more engaging way
• Use Google analytics to monitor effectiveness of content, report on this to the team and understand how to use the data to inform decisions.
• Creates, edits, updates, and publishes approved pieces of content using Content Management System (CMS)
• Work cross-functionally with various departments within the organization to revise web content
• Updates Beauty News homepage main carousel and Special Report sections with relevant initiatives
• Updates Beauty News section of the Membership landing page with recent articles
Events
• Provide support for on-site interviews, including managing interviewee flow and set up and break down of green screen equipment
• Attend CEW events to capture quotes, video footage and content to promote key program and initiatives, as needed
Sponsorship
• Work with Development team to project manage Dedicated Newsletters; manage edit calendar and distribution
Administration
• Submits monthly freelancer invoices for payment
• Occasionally attends meetings on behalf of VP, Content and takes notes of action items
• Performs other duties as assigned.
Travel Requirements
The Sr. Digital Editor is required to attend CEW sponsored events throughout the year. Additional travel may be required in support of CEW.
Physical Demands
While performing the duties of this job, the employee is required to do lift and/or move up to 10 lbs. Must be capable of standing for long periods of time, and able to climb steps, balance, kneel, crouch or crawl to complete his/her duties. Reasonable accommodations will be made for individuals with disabilities to perform his/her essential job duties.
To Apply: Please send your resume to cewemployment@cew.org, subject line Sr. Digital Editor.