Great Outfits in Fashion History: Christina Ricci in an Ethereal Marc Jacobs Gown

Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for amfAR

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Like many of you, I recently finished watching the first season of "Yellowjackets" — while her character Misty isn't exactly a style icon, it reminded me that Christina Ricci has an excellent red-carpet track record. A muse to designers like Zac Posen, Christian Siriano and Marc Jacobs, the actor looked especially excellent in the above dress by the latter, in which she floated down the carpet at the 2009 Dubai International Film Festival.

The sheer gown, with its delicate ruffles and breezy asymmetry, was the final look of Jacobs' Spring 2010 collection. Balletic and ethereal, it was something of a departure for Ricci who tends to favor fitted, dark, goth-leaning ensembles. Still, it's dramatic and theatrical, which does feel very Ricci, and the loose silhouette actually looks great on her 5'2" frame.

If you, too, would like to look like a fashion angel (or member of a cannibalistic teen cult??), shop some similar white dresses in the gallery below.

6 Gallery 6 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.