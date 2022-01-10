Great Outfits in Fashion History: Demi Singleton Dripping in Miu Miu Crystals

Demi Singleton in Miu Miu at the UK premiere of "King Richard" at Curzon Cinema Mayfair. Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros.

After earning fashion's fleeting attention for the last few years, tennis won the spotlight on the silver screen with the release of "King Richard" this winter. The film offers several nostalgia-tinged flutter skirts and court-ready polos, and also birthed two young starlets whose red carpet game is just as strong as their Venus and Serena Williams-inspired court skills.

Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton and, who play the young versions of the iconic tennis sisters, have brought a festive vibrancy to the "King Richard" press tour by wearing sparkly, sequin-embellished outfits. At the London premiere in mid-November, Singleton wore a dazzling Miu Miu dress that looked like a cheery, beaded Susan Alexandra bag come to life. The sleeveless mini was dripping with crystal fringed detailing for an artful and fresh approach to party wear. Stylist Jason Bolden helped make the ensemble more decadent with sky-high metallic silver platforms and diamond bow earrings. Here's hoping we see much more of Singleton in shiny Bolden-styled looks in 2022.

