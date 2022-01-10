Skip to main content

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Demi Singleton Dripping in Miu Miu Crystals

She's a red carpet star in the making.
Demi Singleton in Miu Miu at the UK premiere of "King Richard" at Curzon Cinema Mayfair. 

Demi Singleton in Miu Miu at the UK premiere of "King Richard" at Curzon Cinema Mayfair. 

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

After earning fashion's fleeting attention for the last few years, tennis won the spotlight on the silver screen with the release of "King Richard" this winter. The film offers several nostalgia-tinged flutter skirts and court-ready polos, and also birthed two young starlets whose red carpet game is just as strong as their Venus and Serena Williams-inspired court skills. 

Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton and, who play the young versions of the iconic tennis sisters, have brought a festive vibrancy to the "King Richard" press tour by wearing sparkly, sequin-embellished outfits. At the London premiere in mid-November, Singleton wore a dazzling Miu Miu dress that looked like a cheery, beaded Susan Alexandra bag come to life. The sleeveless mini was dripping with crystal fringed detailing for an artful and fresh approach to party wear. Stylist Jason Bolden helped make the ensemble more decadent with sky-high metallic silver platforms and diamond bow earrings. Here's hoping we see much more of Singleton in shiny Bolden-styled looks in 2022. 

Recommended Articles

Add some crystal drip to your 2022 wardrobe with the selection of glistening pieces in the gallery below. 

ganni top
susan alexandra bag
aje top
7
Gallery
7 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making. 

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter. 

Related Stories

yara-shahidi-paco-rabanne-2017
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Yara Shahidi Having a Cool Suiting Moment in Paco Rabanne

She brought vibrancy to this gray ensemble.

Oct 18, 2021
Sabrina Carpenter Celine Billboard Women in Music 2017
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Sabrina Carpenter in Céline

Another incredible (and rare) Phoebe Philo moment on the red carpet.

Oct 14, 2020
gabrielle-union-lanvin-vintage-dress-art-basel
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Gabrielle Union in Vintage Lanvin at Art Basel in 2011

This look put Jason Bolden on the celebrity styling map.

Jun 15, 2020
rihanna-miu-miu-2014 copy
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Rihanna in Bright, Furry Miu Miu

A lesson in how to make an oversized leather jacket look sexy.

Oct 9, 2020