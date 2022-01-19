Great Outfits in Fashion History: Devon Aoki's Entry into a Legacy of Epic Cannes Gowns

Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

If you're looking for a quick fix of spectacular, stunning gowns, all you need to do is Google "Cannes Film Festival red carpet." Historically and consistently, the annual gathering in the South of France brings out the most glamorous people in the world wearing the most glamorous things you'll ever see — and celebrities keep upping the ante on their wardrobes for day and night, year after year (see: Elle Fanning). Some of the all-time greatest looks to come out of Cannes aren't even from film premieres.

Take Devon Aoki's confection of a dress from the 2007 festival, which fits squarely into the legacy of great Cannes gowns: It was actually worn to a dinner co-hosted by Valentino that year. Naturally, the model and actor wore a look from the brand's most recent collection, Spring 2007 ready-to-wear, designed by Valentino Garavani himself. (Aoki had also walked its runways in the early aughts.) The top half is made up of a silver-sequined caged bodice with white-sequined floral embroidery, which is then echoed down the tiered white tulle skirt. To finish it off, Aoki represented the event's other sponsor, Chopard, with an eye-grabbing, bib-like necklace from the famed jewelry house.

Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Between the dress and the necklace, it's a whole lot of sparkle — but it doesn't feel like too much, thanks to the softness of the tulle that cascades from the waist down.

Inspired by Aoki's Valentino gown, we've rounded up some ruffled confections you can shop now in the gallery below.

