Emm Kuo Is Hiring An Executive Showroom Assistant In New York, NY

Emm Kuo is a female founded and lead luxury accessories brand based in NYC. Emm Kuo is seeking an Executive Showroom Assistant to help our CEO with a variety of secretarial and day to day tasks both personal as well as office related. You will be in charge of keeping schedules, making arrangements, handling basic event management and liaising between CEO and the company employees. You should have some experience with itinerary management, vendor management, and personal shopping. Our ideal candidate has a Bachelors Degree , but we are willing to accept experience in lieu of education. A strong knowledge of current fashion landscape. The position will be free-lance 3-4 days a week.

Duties and Responsibilities

· Maintain schedules

· Make travel arrangements for trips

· Run errands for the manager and owner

· Keep up with expenses and produce regular reports

· Respond to phone calls and emails for the manager

· Assist in packaging/deliveries/returns

· Assist at events, trunk shows, press days

· Maintaining a organized office and showroom

· Act as a liaison between owner and manager, while owner is out of office

· Assist owner in day to day personal errands

· Maintaining social media platforms

Requirements and Qualifications

· Assistant experience

· Strong communication and organizational skills

· Experience with databases, excel, and calendaring software

· An interest in fashion is appreciated, but not necessary

· Knowledge of how to get around NYC

· Ability to take direction as well as take initiative

· Able to manage a task from start to finish

· Tech Savvy

· Creative thinking skills

· Must be willing to work on occasional weekends



Location:

You will be working between our studio office in Nomad, as well as possibility of working from home.



Salary: TBD



To Apply: Please send your resume to emmaline@ekrdesigns.com, subject line Executive Showroom Assistant.