'Euphoria' Has the Best-Dressed Cast of All Time

See what all the cuties wore to the season two premiere.

Hunter Schafer, Zendaya and Dominic Pike at the 'Euphoria' Season 2 premiere. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Do you ever just get overwhelmed thinking about how remarkably cool, talented and hot literally ever member of the "Euphoria" cast is? Well, add ridiculously chic to that list. The actors behind your favorite fucked-up teens convened on a red carpet Wednesday night to celebrate the premiere of the HBO show's second season and, sartorially, there were no misses. Has television ever seen such a well-dressed cast across the board?

Mrs. Prada was well represented with Hunter Schafer in custom Prada and Sydney Sweeney in custom Miu Miu. Demna's work was there too, via Alexa Demie in a sparkly black Balenciaga number. Maude Apatow, in a flirty Saint Laurent chainmail look, also got the strapless/black/sparkly memo. And there are simply not enough hyperbolic adjectives to describe Zendaya in vintage Valentino; with her red hair and dramatic eye makeup, the star paid proper homage to Linda Evangelista on the brand's Spring 1992 runway. There were some strong menswear moments as well, including Angus Cloud in Versace, Dominic Fike in Saint Laurent and Jacob Elordi in an excellent suit and white boots.

See all your favorite Gen Z-ers in the gallery below.

8 Gallery 8 Images

