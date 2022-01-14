evna media PR Is Hiring A Senior Account Executive In New York, NY

Image courtesy of Evna Media PR

About Evna Media PR:

Founded in 2017, Evna Media PR is a bi-coastal public relations agency recognized for building award-winning brands on a global scale. Our approach to public relations is both value-driven and result-driven. The company’s value system is rooted in personal beliefs that transcend into work beliefs. We believe they should complement one another, these values mean clean formulas, slow production, sustainable + ethical practices, give-back elements, and inclusivity.



Job Description: Senior Account Executive

We are seeking an energetic full-time candidate that is based in New York City or Los Angeles. This position requires 5+ years as a Senior Account Executive experience for Beauty+Fashion+Wellness PR in order for the application to be reviewed.



If you're looking to immerse yourself in brand storytelling for clean beauty, sustainable fashion, and wellness, lead a team, and perform in a goal-oriented client-facing environment, this is the position for you.



With a value-based approach, we seek to share stories that keep consumers at the forefront of clean products, slow labels, sustainability, inclusivity, and brands that give back.

Senior Account Executive Role + Responsibilities:

Lead beauty+fashion client accounts and mentor/manage support under you

Build 360 strategic and integrated PR plans for beauty+fashion clients (product launches, brand launches, brand stories, feature profiles, seasonal round-ups etc.)

Consistently secure strong national and regional press placements for clients in beauty+fashion+wellness

Consistently secure brand stories + founder features + product placements press regularly

New business development; build future client relationships by locating, developing, defining, and closing business relationships (commission-based)

Meet monthly + quarterly press goals for clients (incentives + bonuses offered)

Have existing strong media relationships in beauty+fashion (will ask for media referrals)

Communicate press strategy and updates to relevant team members + clientele + supervisor

Client-facing etiquette + strong communication skills

Positive, upbeat

Media recaps + reporting

Mentor interns and Coordinators

Salary is commensurate with experience + commission.

Other Qualifications:

5+ years of media + press relations in beauty + fashion + wellness

Organized, detail-oriented, professional, polished, communicative, able to multi-task, intuitive, and self-starter, team player

Strong verbal and written communication skills

The ideal candidate is enthusiastic about the beauty + fashion + wellness industry and works intuitively in the industry. A focus on sustainability and clean brands is a plus. Produces strong quality national and regional press placements that cover a variety of storytelling angles, assist strategic-based product + brand launches, and help plan and execute virtual events and activations. Mentoring and growing supporting team.

To Apply: Please send your resume to careers@evnamedia.com, subject line Senior Account Executive.