evna media PR Is Hiring A Senior Account Executive In New York, NY
evna media PR
www.evnamedia.com
IG: @evnamedia
About Evna Media PR:
Founded in 2017, Evna Media PR is a bi-coastal public relations agency recognized for building award-winning brands on a global scale. Our approach to public relations is both value-driven and result-driven. The company’s value system is rooted in personal beliefs that transcend into work beliefs. We believe they should complement one another, these values mean clean formulas, slow production, sustainable + ethical practices, give-back elements, and inclusivity.
Job Description: Senior Account Executive
We are seeking an energetic full-time candidate that is based in New York City or Los Angeles. This position requires 5+ years as a Senior Account Executive experience for Beauty+Fashion+Wellness PR in order for the application to be reviewed.
If you're looking to immerse yourself in brand storytelling for clean beauty, sustainable fashion, and wellness, lead a team, and perform in a goal-oriented client-facing environment, this is the position for you.
With a value-based approach, we seek to share stories that keep consumers at the forefront of clean products, slow labels, sustainability, inclusivity, and brands that give back.
Senior Account Executive Role + Responsibilities:
Recommended Articles
- Lead beauty+fashion client accounts and mentor/manage support under you
- Build 360 strategic and integrated PR plans for beauty+fashion clients (product launches, brand launches, brand stories, feature profiles, seasonal round-ups etc.)
- Consistently secure strong national and regional press placements for clients in beauty+fashion+wellness
- Consistently secure brand stories + founder features + product placements press regularly
- New business development; build future client relationships by locating, developing, defining, and closing business relationships (commission-based)
- Meet monthly + quarterly press goals for clients (incentives + bonuses offered)
- Have existing strong media relationships in beauty+fashion (will ask for media referrals)
- Communicate press strategy and updates to relevant team members + clientele + supervisor
- Client-facing etiquette + strong communication skills
- Positive, upbeat
- Media recaps + reporting
- Mentor interns and Coordinators
- Salary is commensurate with experience + commission.
Other Qualifications:
- 5+ years of media + press relations in beauty + fashion + wellness
- Organized, detail-oriented, professional, polished, communicative, able to multi-task, intuitive, and self-starter, team player
- Strong verbal and written communication skills
- The ideal candidate is enthusiastic about the beauty + fashion + wellness industry and works intuitively in the industry. A focus on sustainability and clean brands is a plus. Produces strong quality national and regional press placements that cover a variety of storytelling angles, assist strategic-based product + brand launches, and help plan and execute virtual events and activations. Mentoring and growing supporting team.
To Apply: Please send your resume to careers@evnamedia.com, subject line Senior Account Executive.