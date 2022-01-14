Skip to main content
Sponsored Story

evna media PR Is Hiring A Senior Account Executive In New York, NY

Founded in 2017, Evna Media PR is a bi-coastal public relations agency recognized for building award-winning brands on a global scale.
  • Author:
  • Updated:
    Original:
evna media homepage_

evna media PR
www.evnamedia.com
IG: @evnamedia

About Evna Media PR:
Founded in 2017, Evna Media PR is a bi-coastal public relations agency recognized for building award-winning brands on a global scale. Our approach to public relations is both value-driven and result-driven. The company’s value system is rooted in personal beliefs that transcend into work beliefs. We believe they should complement one another, these values mean clean formulas, slow production, sustainable + ethical practices, give-back elements, and inclusivity.

Job Description: Senior Account Executive
We are seeking an energetic full-time candidate that is based in New York City or Los Angeles. This position requires 5+ years as a Senior Account Executive experience for Beauty+Fashion+Wellness PR in order for the application to be reviewed.

If you're looking to immerse yourself in brand storytelling for clean beauty, sustainable fashion, and wellness, lead a team, and perform in a goal-oriented client-facing environment, this is the position for you.

With a value-based approach, we seek to share stories that keep consumers at the forefront of clean products, slow labels, sustainability, inclusivity, and brands that give back.

Senior Account Executive Role + Responsibilities:

Recommended Articles

  • Lead beauty+fashion client accounts and mentor/manage support under you
  • Build 360 strategic and integrated PR plans for beauty+fashion clients (product launches, brand launches, brand stories, feature profiles, seasonal round-ups etc.)
  • Consistently secure strong national and regional press placements for clients in beauty+fashion+wellness
  • Consistently secure brand stories + founder features + product placements press regularly
  • New business development; build future client relationships by locating, developing, defining, and closing business relationships (commission-based)
  • Meet monthly + quarterly press goals for clients (incentives + bonuses offered)
  • Have existing strong media relationships in beauty+fashion (will ask for media referrals)
  • Communicate press strategy and updates to relevant team members + clientele + supervisor
  • Client-facing etiquette + strong communication skills
  • Positive, upbeat
  • Media recaps + reporting
  • Mentor interns and Coordinators
  • Salary is commensurate with experience + commission.

Other Qualifications:

  • 5+ years of media + press relations in beauty + fashion + wellness
  • Organized, detail-oriented, professional, polished, communicative, able to multi-task, intuitive, and self-starter, team player
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills
  • The ideal candidate is enthusiastic about the beauty + fashion + wellness industry and works intuitively in the industry. A focus on sustainability and clean brands is a plus. Produces strong quality national and regional press placements that cover a variety of storytelling angles, assist strategic-based product + brand launches, and help plan and execute virtual events and activations. Mentoring and growing supporting team.

To Apply: Please send your resume to careers@evnamedia.com, subject line Senior Account Executive.

Related Stories

evan media
Sponsored Story

Evna Media PR Is Hiring An Account Executive In New York or Los Angeles

Evna Media PR is a bi-coastal public relations agency recognized for building award-winning brands on a global scale.

Sep 8, 2021
elr media group
Careers

ELR Media Group Is Hiring A PR Account Executive In New York, NY

ELR Media Group is a bi-coastal fashion-­focused Creative Agency known for Product Placement, Creative & Branding Services, Event Production, Social Media & VIP Relations. The PR Account Executive position will primarily focus on the Editorial realms of Fashion PR, as well as Influencer, Celebrity & Administrative support.

Sep 27, 2018
70s-colors-colours-46244 pexels pixabay
Sponsored Story

Brandstyle Communications Is Hiring A Senior Account Executive, Consumer In New York, NY

BRANDSTYLE COMMUNICATIONS is an award-winning NY-based PR agency.

Oct 7, 2020
rk pr
Careers

RK PR Is Hiring A PR Account Executive/Senior Account Executive In New York, NY

RK PR is a bicoastal communications agency working with clients in the fashion, design and lifestyle spaces.

Jul 13, 2018