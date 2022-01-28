Skip to main content
Factory PR Is Hiring A Beauty + Wellness Assistant In New York, NY

Factory is a preeminent communications agency with offices in New York and Los Angeles. We sit at the unique intersection of style and innovation, deeply rooted in both current culture and our near 20-year legacy.
factory pr logo

We work with companies to create moments that will spark the brand transformation to cult status. Our strategies combine traditional and digital activities, including public relations, brand development, social media, content creation, and influencer and celebrity integration.

Factory is entering an exciting new chapter filled with growth and creativity. Our team continues to impress with their ability to work nimbly across various industries, and achieve award-winning results for our clients. We are also fun to grab a drink with!

From an industry perspective, we’re the agency behind media-fueled launches and creative storytelling for a dynamic portfolio of clients, including ASOS, by Humankind, IKEA, Tomorrowland, Henry Rose by Michelle Pfieffer, Happy Socks, Rebecca Vallance and Only Fans.

And we’ve got a pipeline full of incredible opportunities. That’s where you come in.

ASSISTANT – Beauty and Wellness
Factory PR seeks an Assistant to join its Beauty and Wellness Division. The candidate should be an avid consumer of beauty, wellness, lifestyle and business media, and a robust knowledge of the brands, influencers and innovators leading the conversation in this space.

The position calls for an organized and proactive beauty enthusiast. The candidate will support—and be mentored by— an incredible team of publicists and strategists.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES
● Support the Account Lead on client interaction, creating agendas, briefing documents, recaps, press reports and media matrixes.
● Follow and share industry trends
● Support the development and execution of innovative communications strategies for brands, melding traditional and digital media
● Contribute to pitching innovative products and ideas to consumer media
● Maintain and expand lists of fashion, lifestyle and business editors, broadcast producers, and conference organizers
● Manage interns, act as a strong mentor and guide

REQUIREMENTS
Minimum 2 internship experiences, preferably at an agency working on Fashion or Beauty clients
● Foundational knowledge of beauty, lifestyle and consumer media practices
● Incredible attention to detail in creating and formatting documents and professional communications
● Strong writing, communication and presentation skills to effectively articulate ideas to clients and colleagues
● Strong work ethic and an insatiable desire to learn and develop your skills
● Strong sense of collaboration and team spirit
● High level of interest and proficiency in the evolving media landscape
● Ability to thrive in a fast paced, deadline oriented, high-energy environment with a consistent positive attitude

COMPENSATION & BENEFITS

CULTURE
Life at Factory offers all the benefits of a stable, profitable and established company, but with a dynamic start-up culture. We place great importance on our people and their professional development. We seek creative thinkers, effective doers, glass ceiling breakers and the I-dont-know-if-thats-possible-but-let’s-find-out-ers.

We are the people who get great satisfaction in a job well done, who grab a ball and run with it and who celebrate together when we ace it. We take great pride in being different and promoting a workplace environment and culture based on positivity, inclusivity and collaboration.

$$$
● Competitive salary commensurate with experience
● 401K with employer matching
● Life insurance

HEALTH & WELLNESS
● Health/Dental/Vision Insurance 100% covered
● Discounted gym and ClassPass membership plus monthly credit
● Flexible Spending Account

PERKS
● CitiBike plan - NY Only
● Discounted Metrocard/commuting

WORK LIFE BALANCE
● Generous vacation offering
● End-of-year holiday two-week office closure in addition to vacation package
● Summer Friday Program

TO APPLY: Please send your resume to HR@factorypr.com, subject line Beauty + Wellness Assistant.

