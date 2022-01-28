Factory PR Is Hiring A Beauty + Wellness Assistant In New York, NY

We work with companies to create moments that will spark the brand transformation to cult status. Our strategies combine traditional and digital activities, including public relations, brand development, social media, content creation, and influencer and celebrity integration.



Factory is entering an exciting new chapter filled with growth and creativity. Our team continues to impress with their ability to work nimbly across various industries, and achieve award-winning results for our clients. We are also fun to grab a drink with!



From an industry perspective, we’re the agency behind media-fueled launches and creative storytelling for a dynamic portfolio of clients, including ASOS, by Humankind, IKEA, Tomorrowland, Henry Rose by Michelle Pfieffer, Happy Socks, Rebecca Vallance and Only Fans.



And we’ve got a pipeline full of incredible opportunities. That’s where you come in.

ASSISTANT – Beauty and Wellness

Factory PR seeks an Assistant to join its Beauty and Wellness Division. The candidate should be an avid consumer of beauty, wellness, lifestyle and business media, and a robust knowledge of the brands, influencers and innovators leading the conversation in this space.



The position calls for an organized and proactive beauty enthusiast. The candidate will support—and be mentored by— an incredible team of publicists and strategists.