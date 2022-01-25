What Did Fashion Professionals Make in 2021?

How much money do people in fashion really make? With their globe-trotting lifestyles and accessories that cost more than the average person's rent, it might seem like a lot, but that isn't always the case, especially in the early years of one's career.

To get to the truth, we once again anonymously surveyed our readers — about 850 of them, from all experience levels, company sizes and segments of the industry, including retail, styling, editorial, PR, marketing, photography, product development and influencing. We asked them where they work, what their titles are and how much they make, as well as details like location, gender identity and race, which can impact pay in less obvious ways.

A bit about our participants: According to the responses we received, most were college-educated women with under 15 years of experience. They were fairly evenly spread across segments of the industry, with a bit more representation from fashion design and retail. They work for companies including Nordstrom, LVMH, Tory Burch, Shopbop, Ralph Lauren, Rent the Runway, Purple PR, Nike, Marc Jacobs, Hearst, Gucci, Condé Nast and Bustle Digital Group. About 40% were based in New York, 14% were in California and 18% were international. About 69% identified as white, 19% as Black and 13% as Asian.

As for how these demographic details impacted average pay, men made about 18% more than women; white respondents made 15% more than Black respondents and 5% more than Asian ones. Education level didn't seem to have much of an impact on respondents' salaries, as long as they graduated high school.

The field with the highest entry-level pay was editorial, with an average salary of $54,570 for those with 0-2 years of experience. On the other end of the spectrum, those with 20+ years under their belt got the highest pay — $246,000 on average — if they worked in PR. Meanwhile, the highest concentration of $100k+ salaries overall was in buying/retail/sales; the lowest average salaries were in styling.

It's been two years since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic (more on how that impacted salaries here), so we also asked about how current salaries compare to what respondents were making pre-pandemic; 45% said they're making around the same, while 43% said they're making less.

Below, you'll find the mean salaries for each field we surveyed and received a significant number of responses for.

Fashion Design

Assistant designer: $44,710

Associate designer: $64,000

Senior designer: $82,00

Technical designer: $61,000

Senior technical designer: $87,500

Designer: $128,630

Design director: $150,620

Creative director: $162,250



Public Relations

Assistant publicist: $43,540

Associate publicist: $49,700

Publicist: $58,530

Senior publicist: $81,000

Publicity director: $114,470

VP Publicity: $202,250

Editorial - Digital

Assistant editor: $43,000

Writer: $52,140

Associate editor: $62,500

Fashion editor: $72,630

Senior editor: $73,250

Senior writer: $81,000

Editor-in-chief: $186,000

Editorial - Print & Digital

Writer: $25,000

Associate editor: $41,000

Fashion editor: $47,330

Assistant market editor: $50,000

Assistant editor: $52,000

Director-level editor: $105,200

Editor-at-large: $210,000

Creative (Graphics/Photo/Visuals)

Graphic designer: $60,000

Associate photo editor: $65,000

Photo director: $78,750

Senior graphic designer: $83,330

Art director: $89,630

Design director: $105,000

Creative director: $141,170

Marketing/Advertising

Assistant: $37,130

Coordinator: $54,570

Social media manager: $55,000

Copywriter: $83,170

Account executive: $86,800

Project manager: $69,110

Marketing manager: $99,620

Styling

Stylist's assistant: $29,420

Stylist: $77,240

Buying/Sales/Retail

Sales assistant: $36,690

Assistant buyer: $49,070

Assistant merchandiser: $51,380

Visual merchandising: $57,170

Associate buyer: $64,330

Store manager: $64,500

Sales rep: $81,610

Merchandiser: $103,880

Buyer: $106,830

Fashion director: $170,570

Product Development/Supply Chain

Development assistant: $44,400

Pattern maker: $79,250

Product manager: $85,890

Sourcing manager: $162,800

Model/Talent Management

Agent assistant: $60,000

Talent agent: $99,830

Talent manager: $133,000

Influencer

$119,200

Business Owner/Entrepreneur

$144,000

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.