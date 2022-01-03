Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Make Sure You're Getting What You Deserve: Take Our Fashion Salary Survey

Answer a few (anonymous) questions and find out what your peers made in 2021
Happy New Year, Fashionista readers! We're kicking off 2022 with our short, anonymous survey regarding fashion industry salaries, and we'd love for you to take a moment and fill it out. (And then share it with your friends and coworkers!)

We receive none of your personal information and only use your salary to calculate an average. But when we compile and release the results, you'll be able to see, generally, what your peers were paid in 2021. Not only does it help those starting out know what to expect, but it also provides some transparency into what others at your level are making, so that you may get a better sense of what you're worth.

The more people take the survey, the more accurate the results will be.

TAKE THE SURVEY HERE.

